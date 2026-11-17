MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) App puts a lifelike AI avatar on a merchant's online storefront that shoppers can see, talk to or chat with to find products, add them to the cart and check out

Extends SalesCloser's live AI sales conversations from sales calls into e-commerce, a new market reachable through a self-serve, no-code app

Vancouver, British Columbia, Nov. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SalesCloser Technologies Ltd. (“SalesCloser” or the“Company”) (TSXV: SCAI) (OTCQB: SCTLF) (FSE: MJ5), a pioneer in autonomous AI sales technology, today introduced“SalesCloser: AI Chat & Video”, an app for Shopify merchants that places a lifelike AI sales agent on a merchant's online store. Shoppers can see the agent as a video avatar, talk to it by live voice or chat with it by text, and switch between the three in one conversation, at any hour. The app is available today on the Shopify App Store.

The agent is designed to work the way an in-store sales associate does. It greets shoppers, answers their questions, recommends products from the store's live catalog with product cards showing price and stock, adds items to the shopper's cart and takes them to checkout.

The app runs on both SalesCloser's own avatar technology and its patent-pending approach to carrying a single AI conversation across text chat, voice and avatar channels, as previously announced on August 26, 2026. SalesCloser believes it is one of a limited number of apps on the Shopify App Store that give shoppers a live video avatar sales agent on the storefront. According to Shopify Inc.'s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, Shopify's platform facilitated gross merchandise volume of US$378.4 billion in 2025, an increase of 29% from 2024, and millions of merchants from more than 175 countries were using the platform as of December 31, 2025.

Merchants get up and running from their Shopify dashboard, with no code. The agent carries the store's own brand, with a stock avatar or the merchant's own face and voice, and store staff can step in live at any moment. Plans are billed through Shopify.

“In the past, when you visited an e-commerce website, you saw live chat. Now shoppers can see, talk to or chat with an AI sales agent instead,” said Ali Tajskandar, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of SalesCloser.“It is built to sell. Through the Shopify App Store, millions of merchants can find and install our agent without a sales call, and e-commerce becomes a new market for the platform we have built.”

See it in action: watch the Company's demo video of the SalesCloser AI sales agent on a Shopify store:

About SalesCloser

SalesCloser.ai is a Vancouver-based AI software company focused on automating and scaling revenue generation through conversational AI. The Company's platform enables businesses to deploy AI-powered virtual sales agents that engage prospects and customers across the sales lifecycle. SalesCloser's agents conduct real-time, personalized interactions across voice, video, and digital channels, including lead qualification, product demonstrations, follow-ups, and meeting scheduling. By augmenting core sales functions, the platform is designed to help organizations increase capacity, accelerate pipeline velocity, and improve conversion rates without a corresponding increase in headcount. The platform integrates with existing CRM and business systems, supports multilingual deployment, and is intended to deliver consistent customer interactions across industries. SalesCloser operates under a subscription-based SaaS model, generating recurring revenue, while continuing to develop its AI capabilities. The Company's technology is supported by a growing portfolio of patents and patent applications focused on improving the performance of AI-driven conversational workflows. SalesCloser.ai is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the ticker“SCAI”, on the OTCQB Venture Market under the ticker“SCTLF”, and on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the ticker“MJ5”. For more information, visit the SalesCloser investor site at:

SalesCloser Contact:

Jacky He, Chief Financial Officer

Email: ...

Phone: 778-655-4329

Investor Relations Contact:

Arx Investor Relations

North American Equities Desk

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Forward-Looking Statements

Statements that are not reported financial results or other historical information are forward-looking statements or forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws (collectively,“forward-looking statements”). This press release includes forward-looking statements regarding the Company, its subsidiaries and the industries in which they operate, including statements about: the features, capabilities, performance and anticipated benefits of the SalesCloser: AI Chat & Video app, including its video avatar, voice, chat, cart and checkout features; merchant and shopper adoption of the app; the Company's belief regarding the number of comparable apps on the Shopify App Store; the Company's expansion into e-commerce; the Company's technology roadmap and patent applications; future growth and profitability; business opportunities, objectives, and prospects; and future events and performance. Sentences containing words such as“expect”,“anticipate”,“plan”,“continue”,“estimate”,“intend”,“may”,“will”,“project”,“predict”,“potential”,“is designed to”,“strategy”,“should”,“believe”,“contemplate” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on material assumptions, including that the app will perform as designed, continued demand for conversational AI, the Company's ability to attract merchants, competition within the AI and e-commerce space and the ability of the app to compete effectively against other products and services, and general economic conditions. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Actual results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in forward-looking statements in this press release are reasonable and based on current market trends and analysis of management, such statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the Company's control, including, but not limited to: risks that the app does not perform as expected in production, including with respect to response times and voice and video calls, experiences technical difficulties or fails to achieve commercial adoption; reliance on Shopify's platform and billing system, and changes to Shopify's platform, policies, fees or terms that affect third-party applications; competition from Shopify, larger technology companies or other conversational AI and e-commerce providers; risks that third parties develop competing technology or assert intellectual property infringement; data security, privacy, and regulatory compliance risks; economic uncertainty, inflation, interest rate fluctuations, and recessionary risks; and the additional risk factors discussed in the continuous disclosure materials of the Company available under its profile on SEDAR+ at . Forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and the Company disclaims any obligation to update or revise them, except as required by law.

Shopify is a registered trademark of Shopify Inc. SalesCloser: AI Chat & Video is developed by SalesCloser and is not sponsored by, affiliated with or endorsed by Shopify Inc.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.