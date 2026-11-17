MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) “The global market is projected to grow from $777.1 million in 2025 to $2.4 billion by 2031 at a 21.1% CAGR, driven by portable sequencing, AI and cloud computing advances, falling sequencing costs and rising genomics investment.”

Boston, Nov. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global market for mobile apps for DNA sequencing is projected to surge from $777.1 million in 2025 to $2,430.9 million by 2031, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 21.1% over the 2026–2031 forecast period. These findings are detailed in Mobile Apps for DNA Sequencing: Global Markets, a new report from BCC Research examining the forces reshaping how sequencing data is accessed, interpreted, and deployed across research, clinical, and consumer settings.

Key Findings

. The global mobile apps for DNA sequencing market is forecast to grow at a 21.1% CAGR from 2026 to 2031, reaching $2,430.9 million - driven primarily by the precipitous decline in sequencing costs, which have fallen from millions of dollars per genome during the Human Genome Project era to approximately $600 per genome in 2024, dramatically expanding the addressable user base for mobile platforms.

. North America dominates the market with a 46.1% share, underpinned by a dense concentration of genomics research institutions, robust private investment in biotechnology, and favorable reimbursement and regulatory infrastructure supporting digital health innovation.

. The proliferation of portable sequencing hardware is a critical demand catalyst. Handheld platforms such as Oxford Nanopore's MinION generate real-time data ideally suited to on-site, field-based analysis - creating urgent demand for intuitive mobile interfaces that eliminate reliance on desktop bioinformatics systems.

. Cloud computing and artificial intelligence integration are redefining what mobile genomics can deliver. By offloading compute-intensive genomic tasks to remote infrastructure, cloud-AI architectures enable sophisticated on-device capabilities - including real-time variant detection and AI-driven sequence interpretation - that were previously inaccessible outside laboratory environments.

. Consumer genomics and government-backed sequencing initiatives are generating structural tailwinds. Direct-to-consumer ancestry platforms have normalized engagement with genetic data via smartphones, while programs such as India's Genome India Project, Canada's Genomics Strategy, and the European 1+ Million Genomes initiative are creating large genomic datasets that directly spur mobile app development and institutional adoption.

. Key players operating across the value chain include Illumina Inc., Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., QIAGEN, 23andMe Research Institute, Ancestry, MyHeritage Ltd., Nebula Genomics, DNAnexus Inc., Helix Inc., and M42.

Market Drivers

The convergence of falling sequencing costs and portable hardware innovation is democratizing access to genomic analysis at an unprecedented pace. As the cost barrier to sequencing collapses, smaller laboratories, educational institutions, and individual researchers are entering a market previously restricted to well-resourced academic centers - and these new entrants require mobile-first platforms that deliver immediate, interpretable results without specialized infrastructure. Portable nanopore sequencing devices are accelerating this shift, enabling field epidemiology, point-of-care diagnostics, and environmental monitoring in settings where desktop systems are impractical.

Simultaneously, the macroeconomic backdrop for genomics remains strongly supportive. Large-scale government sequencing programs across Asia, Europe, and North America are generating datasets of unprecedented scale, creating institutional demand for interoperable digital platforms. Growing investment in genomics and biotechnology is reducing development risk for mobile app innovators, while advances in edge computing are progressively enabling on-device tasks - including whole-genome analysis - that once required dedicated server infrastructure. Together, these forces are compressing the technology cycle and accelerating time-to-market for next-generation mobile genomics tools.

Investment Considerations

For investors, the mobile apps for DNA sequencing market presents a high-conviction growth opportunity anchored in durable structural drivers - falling input costs, hardware miniaturization, and expanding end-use cases spanning clinical diagnostics, consumer ancestry, research, and public health. Companies best positioned to capture value include those with established sequencing hardware ecosystems enabling tight software integration, such as Oxford Nanopore Technologies and Illumina, alongside cloud-native genomics platforms including DNAnexus and Helix. Key risks to monitor include regulatory compliance costs under HIPAA and GDPR, which could constrain clinical-facing app developers; hardware interoperability challenges as sequencing output formats evolve rapidly; and the impact of U.S. tariffs on imported electronics, which may delay hardware upgrades and compress development budgets at research institutions and clinics.

About the Report

Mobile Apps for DNA Sequencing: Global Markets provides comprehensive market sizing, segmentation by application and end use, competitive intelligence across leading platform and software providers, and a detailed forecast through 2031.

About BCC Research

BCC Research provides objective, unbiased measurement and assessment of market opportunities with detailed market research reports. Our experienced industry analysts assess growth trends, identify and evaluate new and changing market opportunities, and provide critical information and innovative decision support tools to help inform the strategic decision-making process.

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