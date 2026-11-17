DUBLIN, Nov. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Davion Healthcare Plc (NASDAQ: DAVI) (“Davion” or the“Company”), a company building a diversified healthcare and related services group across North America and Europe, wishes to provide information and reassurance to its shareholders in light of recent short-selling activity in the Company's ordinary shares.

The Company recognises that shareholders who have recently acquired Davion ordinary shares through brokerage firms may have concerns regarding the settlement, delivery and ownership of those shares, particularly in light of reported short-selling activity since the Company commenced trading on the Nasdaq Global Market on October 22, 2026.

The Company therefore wishes to make shareholders aware of the procedures available to them should they wish to obtain independent confirmation of their registered share ownership.

Direct Registration of Shares

Shareholders seeking additional reassurance regarding their shareholdings may request that their brokerage firm electronically transfer their Davion ordinary shares through the Direct Registration System (“DRS”) to the Company's appointed US transfer agent, VStock Transfer LLC (“VStock”). VStock's specific DRS # is 7924.

The Direct Registration System enables shareholders to hold their ordinary shares electronically and directly in their own names on the Company's share register maintained by VStock, rather than through a brokerage firm, custodian or nominee account.

Upon successful completion of a DRS transfer, shareholders can obtain confirmation from VStock that the relevant number of Davion ordinary shares has been directly registered in their names, thereby providing independent confirmation of their registered ownership of those shares.

Direct registration does not require the issuance of physical share certificates.

Procedure for Confirming Share Ownership

Shareholders wishing to obtain this additional reassurance may take the following steps:



Contact their brokerage firm and request confirmation that their purchases of Davion ordinary shares have been fully settled.

Establish whether any fees or charges will be incurred in undertaking a DRS transfer.

Request the electronic transfer of their Davion ordinary shares through DRS to VStock, #7924.

Request written confirmation from their brokerage firm upon completion of the transfer. Obtain confirmation from VStock that the relevant number of ordinary shares has been directly registered in their names.



Potential Brokerage and Transfer Charges

Shareholders should be aware that certain brokerage firms may impose administrative, processing or other charges for undertaking a DRS transfer.

Such charges may vary between brokerage firms, and shareholders are advised to establish the applicable costs and any associated transfer requirements before proceeding.

Additional charges may also apply should shareholders subsequently elect to transfer their ordinary shares from VStock back into a brokerage account.

Future Sale of Directly Registered Shares

The purpose of transferring Davion ordinary shares through DRS to VStock, as described in this announcement, is to enable shareholders to obtain independent confirmation that the relevant number of ordinary shares is directly registered in their names on the Company's share register.

Such a transfer does not constitute a sale or disposal of their shares, nor does it prevent shareholders from subsequently selling their shares.

Should shareholders subsequently wish to sell their directly registered Davion ordinary shares on Nasdaq through their brokerage firm, they would ordinarily need to arrange for those shares to be electronically transferred from VStock back into a brokerage account before executing a sale.

Shareholders should be aware that such transfers may be subject to administrative processing times, brokerage requirements and additional charges, which could affect their ability to execute an immediate sale.

Once shareholders have obtained confirmation of their registered share ownership from VStock, it remains entirely at their discretion whether they retain their shares in direct registration or transfer them back to their brokerage accounts.

The Company is providing this guidance solely to enable shareholders to obtain independent confirmation of their registered shareholdings and is not seeking to restrict or discourage shareholders from trading in the Company's ordinary shares.

Where a Brokerage Firm Is Unable to Complete a DRS Transfer

Should a brokerage firm be unable to complete a requested DRS transfer, shareholders may wish to request a written explanation from their brokerage firm, including confirmation of:



Whether the original purchase of their Davion ordinary shares has been fully settled.

Whether there are any outstanding settlement or delivery obligations relating to their shareholding.

Whether any securities lending arrangements, restrictions or other obligations affect the availability of their shares for direct registration. The reasons why the requested transfer cannot be completed and the anticipated timeframe for resolving the matter.

Whilst an inability or delay in completing a DRS transfer may arise for a number of administrative, operational, contractual or settlement-related reasons, shareholders may reasonably seek clarification from their brokerage firm regarding the status of their holdings.

An inability to complete a DRS transfer does not, in itself, establish that unlawful short selling or any other improper trading activity has occurred.

Shares Held in Cash and Margin Brokerage Accounts

For shareholders who prefer to retain their Davion ordinary shares within their existing brokerage accounts, the Company also wishes to highlight the distinction between shares held in cash accounts and those held in margin accounts.

Under applicable US securities regulations, fully paid securities held in customer cash accounts are generally not available for securities lending without an appropriate written agreement with the account holder.

Shareholders may therefore wish to establish with their brokerage firm:



Whether their shares are held in a cash account or a margin account.

Whether they have authorised their brokerage firm to lend their shares to third parties.

Whether their account is enrolled in a fully paid securities lending programme. Whether any existing securities lending authorisation can be withdrawn should they wish to do so.

Shareholders who do not wish their shares to be made available for securities lending may wish to communicate their preferences in writing to their brokerage firm and obtain confirmation of the arrangements applicable to their accounts.

The Company's Commitment to Shareholders

The Company is providing this information solely to inform, assist and reassure shareholders who may have concerns regarding the settlement, delivery and ownership of their Davion ordinary shares.

Participation in the Direct Registration System is entirely voluntary and remains a matter for each individual shareholder. There is no requirement for shareholders to retain their shares with VStock following confirmation of their registered share ownership.

The Company is not suggesting that ordinary shares held through brokerage firms, custodians or nominee accounts are invalid, nor is it alleging through this announcement that any particular brokerage firm, market participant or individual has engaged in improper trading activity.

Successful direct registration provides independent confirmation of registered share ownership at the time of registration but does not necessarily establish the settlement history of the original purchase.

Nothing in this announcement constitutes a recommendation to purchase, sell, retain or otherwise deal in the Company's ordinary shares.

Davion remains committed to protecting the interests of its shareholders, promoting transparency and supporting the maintenance of a fair, transparent and orderly market in its ordinary shares.

Company's US Transfer Agent

VStock Transfer LLC

DRS: VStock, #7924

Website:

Media Enquiries

Rosewood Reputation Limited

+44 (0) 20 7653 8702

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Investor Relations Enquiries

Mark Komonoski

Partner, Integrous Communications

Toll Free: +1 (877) 255-8483

Mobile: +1 (403) 470-8384

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About Davion Healthcare Plc

Davion Healthcare Plc (Nasdaq: DAVI) is building a diversified healthcare and related services group across North America and Europe, focused on delivering quality care and supporting the needs of patients, families and communities.

The Company's strategy is to acquire and develop established, revenue-generating healthcare businesses across homecare, assisted living, skilled nursing, hospitals and related services.

Davion combines an acquisition-led growth strategy with a focus on operational performance, financial discipline and patient care. By bringing together experienced healthcare teams, established businesses and local expertise, the Company aims to build a substantial healthcare operating group with sustainable revenues and long-term growth potential.

Further information is available at .

Forward-Looking Statements

This announcement contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbour provisions of the US Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These include statements regarding the proposed acquisition of Independence Care businesses, transaction consideration, financing, regulatory approvals, timing, anticipated benefits, operational integration and future growth.

Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. These include the ability to complete due diligence, negotiate and execute definitive agreements, obtain financing and regulatory approvals, complete and integrate acquisitions, achieve anticipated financial performance and comply with applicable healthcare and securities regulations, together with other risks described in the Company's filings with the US Securities and Exchange Commission.

The proposed acquisition remains subject to definitive documentation and applicable closing conditions. There can be no assurance that the transaction will proceed on the terms described or at all.

The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law.