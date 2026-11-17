ARTSA Aviation Training Company Annual Awards

The awards recognise aviation training organisations across four categories covering Part 147, classroom, webinar and online regulatory training.

SOFIA, BULGARIA, November 17, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The Aviation Regulatory Training Standards Association (ARTSA) has opened nominations and voting for its Annual Aviation Training Awards, an initiative recognising organisations involved in aviation regulatory and technical training.The awards cover four categories, each focusing on a different area of training delivery: Part 147 aircraft maintenance training, classroom-based regulatory training, live webinar instruction and self-paced online regulatory training. The programme is intended to recognise training organisations whose work contributes to the professional development of personnel across the aviation sector.The four award categories are:Best Part 147 Training Organisation – Recognises organisations providing aircraft maintenance training under EASA Part 147 approval requirements.Best All-Round Regulatory Training Classroom Organisation – Covers organisations delivering face-to-face training on aviation regulations and related compliance subjects.Best All-Round Webinar Regulatory Training Organisation – Focuses on live, instructor-led regulatory training delivered through online webinar platforms.Best All-Round Online Regulatory Training Organisation – Recognises organisations providing self-paced online courses covering aviation regulatory subjects.The categories reflect different methods of delivering aviation training. Part 147 training is associated with aircraft maintenance personnel and approved maintenance training programmes, while the other three categories cover broader regulatory education delivered in classroom, live online and self-paced formats.The nomination and voting process is open to participation from the aviation community. Aviation professionals and industry representatives can put forward training organisations for consideration in one or more categories. The nomination process provides an opportunity to identify organisations working in different areas of aviation training, rather than limiting participation to a pre-selected list of candidates.Further information about the award categories, nomination process and voting arrangements is available through the ARTSA awards page. Nominations and votes can be submitted through the official online form.The awards form part of ARTSA's work in the field of aviation regulatory training. The association focuses on the role of training in supporting regulatory knowledge, consistent practices and professional standards across the aviation industry.About ARTSAThe Aviation Regulatory Training Standards Association (ARTSA) is a non-profit association based in Sofia, Bulgaria. It brings together aviation training organisations, industry professionals and individuals involved in regulatory education. Its stated objectives include supporting the exchange of knowledge, promoting consistency in aviation regulatory training and encouraging professional development within the sector.

Aviation Regulatory Training Standards Association (ARTSA)

Aviation Regulatory Training Standards Association (ARTSA)

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ARTSA Opens Nominations and Voting for Annual Aviation Training Awards News Provided By Sofema Aviation Services November 17, 2026, 12:15 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Aviation & Aerospace Industry, Education



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