A completed asphalt shingle roof replacement by Hammertime Roofing, with architectural shingles installed across multiple gables.

Through Black Friday, November 27, Calgary homeowners can have a valid competitor quote beaten by 10% on a full shingle or metal roof replacement.

- Harrison Harper, Hammertime Roofing Ltd

CALGARY, ALBERTA, CANADA, November 17, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- For Black Friday 2026, Hammertime Roofing is putting its Direct Private Roofing Rebate in front of Calgary homeowners who missed local energy rebate deadlines or whose roofing project does not fit a program's criteria. Homeowners who bring a valid quote from another roofing contractor for a full roof replacement by Black Friday, November 27, 2026, will have that quote beaten by 10%.

The savings are applied directly to the roof replacement contract, so there is no application to submit and no payout to wait for. Each project starts with a free estimate and an on-site inspection, followed by a detailed quote and project plan.

"A lot of homeowners we talk to were counting on an energy rebate, then found out the deadline had passed or their roof didn't qualify," said Harrison Harper, owner of Hammertime Roofing. "We didn't want a missed deadline to be the reason someone keeps living under a roof that needs replacing."

How the Private Rebate Compares With Energy Programs

Government and utility energy rebates can help with specific efficiency upgrades, but they can involve application paperwork, pre-approval inspections, funding caps, and lists of eligible products. A full roof replacement may not qualify. Hammertime Roofing's private rebate works differently: there is no application, no approved product list to match, and no waiting period, because the 10% savings are built into the contract price.

Projects That Qualify

The rebate applies to full roof replacements in Calgary using asphalt shingles or metal roofing. Hammertime Roofing installs shingles from GAF, Malarkey, and CertainTeed, including Class 4 impact-resistant options for hail, as well as standing seam metal roofing systems. Roof repairs and siding work fall outside the offer.

What a Roof Replacement Costs

According to Hammertime Roofing, asphalt shingle installation starts at $4.25 per square foot and metal roofing starts at $12 per square foot, with final pricing based on roof size, pitch, materials, and the condition of the existing roof. A standard asphalt shingle replacement on an average home takes one to three days, while metal roofing installations typically take three to five days.

Built for Prairie Weather

Calgary roofs face hail, Chinook winds, heavy snow loads, and intense summer sun. Hammertime Roofing's in-house certified crews install complete roofing systems, including ice and water shield and drip edge, rather than relying on subcontractors. Before work begins, homeowners see an itemized cost breakdown covering GAF materials, ice and water shield, drip edges, and certified labour.

A Warranty Held by the Manufacturer

As a GAF Master Elite Contractor, Hammertime Roofing can offer GAF lifetime limited manufacturer warranties. The warranty is held by GAF rather than the contractor, so coverage stands regardless of what happens to the installer. GAF reports that only about 2% of roofing contractors in North America qualify for Master Elite status.

About Hammertime Roofing

Hammertime Roofing is a family-owned roofing and siding company serving Calgary and Saskatoon, where the business got its start. A GAF Master Elite Contractor and GAF President's Club Award winner, the licensed, bonded, and insured company installs asphalt, metal, rubber, cedar and Enviroshake roofing, James Hardie and other siding systems, and Velux skylights for homes and commercial buildings. Its Calgary office is at B-3551 78 Ave SE, and financing is available on roofing and siding projects. More information is available at .

Harrison Harper

Hammertime Roofing Ltd

+1 (403) 493-9599

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Hammertime Roofing Offers Calgary a 10% Price-Match Roof Rebate for Black Friday News Provided By Kobzza Marketing Agency Inc. November 17, 2026, 12:16 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Real Estate & Property Management



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.