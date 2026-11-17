John Hughes is a PGA Master Professional

Register for John Hughes Golf schools after Thanksgiving 2026 to enjoy discounts, gift cards, and equipment, making them ideal holiday gifts for golf lovers.

CHAMPIONSGATE, FL, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- John Hughes Golf launches special programs each holiday season to promote its in-person golf schools, virtual coaching sessions, and golf retreats at resorts around the Southeast. While the special offers vary each year, they create unique opportunities for friends and family members of golfers to give a unique gift at a lower-than-normal price.On Black Friday, November 25 of 2026, John Hughes Golf will add an additional 25% to any gift certificate purchase. Gift Certificates are flexible, allowing the buyer to give the golfer in their life an opportunity to schedule a golf school, a custom coaching membership, or a virtual coaching program that fits perfectly into their schedule. The offer is good for Black Friday only.The gift certificates can be used to purchase an in-person golf school at John Hughes Golf, headquartered near Orlando, Florida. Golfers who visit Florida during the winter months love exploring its lush courses in the mild temperatures, and the instructors at John Hughes Golf conduct the in-person golf schools at one of the area's award-winning, expertly designed courses. Sessions are generally one-to-one or two-to-one, ensuring plenty of personalized attention and significant progress. Time frames are flexible, ranging from one hour to two days of comprehensive instruction.On Cyber Monday of 2026, John Hughes Golf will offer selected Callaway clubs as a free bonus for individuals who sign up and pay in full for a full-day golf school coached by one of the John Hughes Golf Certified Staff Coaches, between January 1 and April 30, 2027. This highly desirable incentive makes it possible to give two gifts for the price of one, and the Callaway clubs are scheduled for delivery in time for Christmas when ordered on Cyber Monday.After Cyber Monday, the club offer is replaced with Callaway gift cards in varying denominations based on the length and format of the golf school you purchase. This offer is valid through December 24th of 2026.Golfers and anyone looking to give a golfer in their life a session with the expert instructors at John Hughes Golf can learn more at . The special Black Friday and Cyber Monday offers are limited, but John Hughes Golf frequently announces other special discounts on retreats and similar events. Potential students can sign up to receive email notifications when these discounts become available on the website.John Hughes is a PGA Master Professional, a senior editor of Golf Tips Magazine, and a Best In State Instructor recognized by Golf Digest Magazine. He and his team of instructors at John Hughes Golf teach golfers of all ages and skill levels in person and online, using industry-leading technology and real-life experience in professional golf.

John Hughes

John Hughes Golf

+1 407-852-8547

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JOHN HUGHES GOLF OFFERS BLACK FRIDAY AND CYBER MONDAY INCENTIVES News Provided By PalmettoSoft November 17, 2026, 12:25 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Education, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, Sports, Fitness & Recreation, Travel & Tourism Industry



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