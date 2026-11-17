Black Friday 2026: ChannelSight Live Tracker Maps Shoppers in 100+ Countries

A new real-time tracker from ChannelSight shows where holiday demand is heading in the run-up to black Friday and Cyber Monday

- Ben Fairclough, Chief Strategy Officer, ChannelSight, IRELAND, November 17, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- ChannelSight, which powers global commerce for brands including Coca-Cola, Diageo, Philips and Haleon through its Where to Buy, Digital Shelf and AI commerce solutions, today launched its Build-up to Black Friday live tracker. The free tracker shows, in real time, shoppers moving from brand product pages and campaigns to retailers across more than 100 countries, from now until the peak of Black Friday and Cyber Monday.Visitors can see which markets are sending the most shoppers, which retailers are receiving them, and how much of that traffic comes from mobile, and more, all tracked real time.Black Friday falls on 27 November this year, but shoppers start researching, comparing and building baskets weeks earlier. The tracker gives brands a view of that build-up as it happens. It also shows what ChannelSight's Where To Buy technology does every day: turning demand from a brand's own pages and campaigns into a direct path to retailers.The stakes are high. In the US alone, Adobe forecasts a record $275.1 billion in online holiday spending (up 6.7%), with $47.5 billion during Cyber Week and $12.9 billion on Black Friday, up 9.2% year on year. Mobile is expected to account for 63% of online spend from Thanksgiving to Cyber Monday. The National Retail Federation expects total US holiday sales to top $1 trillion for the first time.“What our live map shows is how Black Friday is embraced globally, and that unlike the 2010s where shoppers held back awaiting the best deals, retailers are now matching each other in making this a month-long shopping event, our ticker shows this phenomenon in real-time.” said Ben Fairclough, Chief Strategy Officer, ChannelSight.The Build-up to Black Friday live tracker is free to view at href="" rel="external nofollow" channelsigh and will run through Cyber Monday.About ChannelSightChannelSight connects brand demand to the digital shelf. More than 500 brands use its platform to turn shoppers from their websites, campaigns and content into retail sales, across 5,450+ retailers in over 100+ markets. The ChannelSight suite covers the full journey:.Connect: Where to Buy, Shoppable Media, Add to Cart and Offline Locator send shoppers from brand pages and ads straight to retailers that have the product in stock..AI and agentic commerce: the AI Shopping Assistant, Conversational Commerce, MCP Server and AgentReady make brands easy for AI shopping tools to find, understand and buy..Measure and optimise: Retail 360, Digital Shelf, Campaign Attribution, Brand Radar and Radar & Signals show what sells across retailers and markets, and where to improve next.Learn more at channelsight

Aditya Labhe

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ChannelSight Live Tracker - Build up to Black Friday

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Black Friday 2026: live map tracks shoppers in 100+ countries as online spending heads for a record News Provided By ChannelSight November 17, 2026, 12:28 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Retail



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