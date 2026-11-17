MENAFN - IANS) Patna, Nov 17 (IANS) The ruling Janata Dal-United (JD-U) in Bihar has announced a major organisational reshuffle on Tuesday, assigning new responsibilities to several senior leaders to strengthen the party's presence across different states, media cell, and social groups.

As part of the changes, former Bihar Cabinet Minister Shyam Rajak has been appointed as the party's in-charge for Maharashtra, while National General Secretary Manish Verma will oversee organisational activities in Odisha.

Bihar Cabinet Minister Shrawon Kumar will continue as the in-charge for Uttar Pradesh.

Ramsevak Singh has been appointed as the in-charge for Jharkhand, while Harshvardhan Singh has been given responsibility for Goa.

Anil Hegde has been appointed as the co-in-charge for the North-East region.

JD(U) National General Secretary, Afaque Ahmed Khan, has been entrusted with responsibilities related to the party headquarters, the North-East region and Jammu and Kashmir.

The party has also announced appointments to head various organisational cells.

Former Rajya Sabha MP, Kahkashan Perween has been appointed as the in-charge of the women's wing, while Ashok Ram will head the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (SC/ST) cell.

JD(U) National Vice-President and former Lok Sabha member Chandeshwar Prasad Chandravanshi has been appointed as the in-charge of the Extremely Backward Classes (EBC) cell.

In another key decision, Nikhil Mandal, MLA Komal Singh and Shalini Mandal have been appointed as national media panelists.

They will represent the party in media-related activities.

According to the party's press release, the appointments are aimed at strengthening its organisational structure at the national level and expanding its activities across different regions and social groups.

With the reshuffle, the JD(U) leadership has sought to assign clear responsibilities to senior leaders for managing the party's affairs in different states and organisational wings.

The newly-appointed functionaries will be expected to strengthen the party's presence and revitalise its organisational network in their respective areas.