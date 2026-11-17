MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Nov 17 (IANS) Veteran actor Jackie Shroff, who is gearing up for his upcoming film 'Kaali Kheti', once returned his pending principal amount with 10x returns to actress Archana Puran Singh.

An old clip from one of Kapil Sharma's shows has resurfaced on the Internet, and it shows Archana Puran Singh narrating a story from her struggling days with Jackie Shroff. In an earlier episode of the show, the actress told the actor's son, Tiger Shroff that his father used to give monetary aid to under-privileged people by borrowing money from her.

She told Tiger in the earlier episode,“Your father, Jaggu Dada, we used to live together on Nepean Sea Road. When he used to live on Teen batti. So till now he owes me Rs. 5. When he was a struggler, well, I was also a struggler back then. So when a beggar used to come in front of him, and Jaggu Dada's heart is very soft, everybody knows. So the beggar used to say this and that. So Jaggu Dada used to say, 'Archi, you got one buck?' I didn't know why he was asking me for money. I used to say, 'Yes, I will give you one buck. Take it'. The beggar used to give all those blessings to Jaggu Dada”.

Jackie Shroff saw the old video, and said,“Rs. 500 for Rs. 5” as he returned the 10x amount to her.

Reacting to the same, the actress said,“My first earning on Kapil's show”.

The actor then said,“Bless you, darling. Many more. What used to happen was that I used to shoot and if I got money, I would do this work. So I used to come from here and go from here. Someone's house got burnt, someone was getting married or someone was expecting a child”.

“So the production people used to say that Jaggu is going to get money today. By the time, I was supposed to head home, the money would get over while giving it to people. At that time, I used to ask for money from her”, he added.