Kosovo Court Sentences Former President Thaci for Obstructing Justice
(MENAFN) Kosovo's former president, Hashim Thaci, was sentenced to 17 months in prison on Tuesday after being found guilty of interfering with judicial proceedings, disclosing protected information and breaching court orders.
A judge at the Kosovo Specialist Chambers ruled that Thaci had revealed confidential details concerning prosecution witnesses to individuals who visited him while he was in detention in 2023, according to a court statement.
The former president also relied on visitors to pass instructions to witnesses regarding their testimony in his separate trial, in which he faces charges of war crimes and crimes against humanity.
In one case, Fadil Fazliu, a veteran of the Kosovo Liberation Army, conveyed Thaci's directions to a witness and instructed him to deny receiving any communications from the former president if questioned by prosecutors.
Fazliu and another visitor, Bashkim Smakaj, were each handed 12-month prison sentences for attempting to obstruct court officials and assisting Thaci in violating judicial orders. Both men were released after the time they had already spent in detention was deducted from their sentences.
Meanwhile, former Kosovo Deputy Prime Minister Hajredin Kuci received a one-month suspended sentence for contacting a prosecution witness in breach of a court order.
Isni Kilaj, the former mayor of Malisheva and a former Kosovo Liberation Army commander, was cleared of all charges in the case involving obstruction of justice.
The court clarified that Thaci's 17-month sentence would be served separately from any prison term he may receive in the ongoing war crimes proceedings.
A judge at the Kosovo Specialist Chambers ruled that Thaci had revealed confidential details concerning prosecution witnesses to individuals who visited him while he was in detention in 2023, according to a court statement.
The former president also relied on visitors to pass instructions to witnesses regarding their testimony in his separate trial, in which he faces charges of war crimes and crimes against humanity.
In one case, Fadil Fazliu, a veteran of the Kosovo Liberation Army, conveyed Thaci's directions to a witness and instructed him to deny receiving any communications from the former president if questioned by prosecutors.
Fazliu and another visitor, Bashkim Smakaj, were each handed 12-month prison sentences for attempting to obstruct court officials and assisting Thaci in violating judicial orders. Both men were released after the time they had already spent in detention was deducted from their sentences.
Meanwhile, former Kosovo Deputy Prime Minister Hajredin Kuci received a one-month suspended sentence for contacting a prosecution witness in breach of a court order.
Isni Kilaj, the former mayor of Malisheva and a former Kosovo Liberation Army commander, was cleared of all charges in the case involving obstruction of justice.
The court clarified that Thaci's 17-month sentence would be served separately from any prison term he may receive in the ongoing war crimes proceedings.
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