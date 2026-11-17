MENAFN - IANS) Thiruvananthapuram Nov 17 (IANS) "I'm very happy to see Jatayupara gain international fame - an initiative that we launched when I was the Keralam Tourism Minister in 2004 under the guidance of then CM Late Sh. Oommen Chandy ji. Jatayupara is an iconic landmark, born out of visionary sculptor and filmmaker Rajiv Anchal's imagination. It has the potential to become a truly global tourist destination. As PAC Chairperson, I will dedicate my best efforts to facilitate support for the further development of this enigmatic tourist site. Jatayupara is the pride of Keralam and its growth will be a matter of great cultural importance to the entire state," Congress general secretary and Alappuzha MP K.C. Venugopal said in a social media post on Tuesday soon after visiting the tourist spot.

Venugopal has every reason to be pleased with the growing international attention being received by the destination. The project received the green signal in 2004 when he was the Tourism Minister in the Oommen Chandy government.

The responsibility of turning the ambitious concept into reality was entrusted to filmmaker and sculptor Rajiv Anchal, who went on to create one of Kerala's most distinctive tourism landmarks.

Venugopal's visit comes close on the heels of Jatayupara attracting renewed attention following the release of the film 'Ramayan', directed by Nitesh Tiwari.

The film's association with the epic has brought the iconic destination back into the spotlight.

Located at Chadayamangalam in Kollam district, Jatayu Earth Centre is a rock themed nature park built around what is recognised as the world's largest bird sculpture.

The massive sculpture, perched on a rocky hill, depicts Jatayu, the mythical bird from the Ramayana who sacrificed his life while attempting to rescue Sita from Ravana.

The destination, Kerala's first public private tourism initiative under the build operate transfer model, combines mythology, art, adventure tourism and nature.

It also features a temple dedicated to Lord Rama. Venugopal has now indicated that he would use his position as Chairperson of the Public Accounts Committee to facilitate further support for the development of the destination.