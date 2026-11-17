MENAFN - IANS) Shillong, Nov 17 (IANS) Meghalaya Chief Minister, Conrad K. Sangma, on Tuesday announced an ambitious plan to develop the state as India's next Artificial Intelligence (AI) hub, with 125 job opportunities in the sector marking the beginning of a larger technology-driven employment initiative for local youth.

Addressing the inaugural session of an AI Job Fair, Chief Minister Sangma said the initiative was part of his long-standing vision, dating back to 2008, to transform Shillong and Meghalaya into a major information technology destination.

He said the state government had gradually worked towards creating the necessary infrastructure, developing skilled human resources and establishing partnerships with industry players to build a favourable environment for technology-based investments.

"Today, seeing this vision begin to take shape is truly exciting," the Chief Minister said, expressing confidence that Meghalaya could emerge as a leading AI destination in the country.

Emphasising the employment potential of the initiative, Sangma said the 125 opportunities represented only the initial phase of a much larger effort to generate technology-sector jobs for young people in Meghalaya and the neighbouring region.

Shamrock AI has announced six categories of openings, all available to freshers. These include Agentic AI Engineer (Python), SAP S/4HANA AI Automation Analyst, AI Quality and Validation Analyst, Technical Writer, DevOps/MLOps Engineer and UI/UX Designer.

The company's chief executive and founders travelled from San Francisco, United States, to attend the event as guests of honour.

The firm, which has a global workforce of over 1,000 employees, has also shared plans to establish a Global Capability Centre (GCC) in Meghalaya's proposed AI Valley.

Job seekers can register at the venue through a QR code and explore employment opportunities at the stalls. Sangma thanked the participating companies, industry partners, educational institutions and the state Information Technology Department for supporting the initiative.

The Chief Minister said the government would continue working towards building a robust technology ecosystem to attract investments, encourage innovation and create quality employment opportunities within the state.