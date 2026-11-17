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In a bold move that challenges conventional approaches to employee retention, iD Fresh, a leading clean-label food brand, hasto encourage employees to pursue their dreams of becoming business owners, even beyond the organisation. Through management mentorship, the initiative offers access to iD Fresh's business and partner networks, upto 18-month sabbaticals and a return pathway, the policy aims to equip aspiring entrepreneurs with the guidance, resources and confidence needed to translate their business ideas into viable ventures.

At the heart of this initiative is a belief deeply rooted in the personal journey of iD Fresh's Global CEO and Chairman, PC Musthafa. Growing up in a financially disadvantaged family in Kerala, Musthafa once considered abandoning his education. It was his teacher, Mathew Sir, who recognised his potential, encouraged him to continue studying and helped change the course of his life. Years later, having built iD Fresh into an international food brand, Musthafa hopes to extend that same belief and encouragement to the people who work alongside him.

The philosophy behind this policy comes from within iD Fresh itself. Three employees in India had already taken the initiative to establish their own businesses, and their journeys and success inspired the company to launch this initiative across iD Fresh ecosystem. Their experiences reinforced iD Fresh's belief in the role companies can play in nurturing entrepreneurs, leading to the development of a structured framework that now extends this opportunity to employees globally, including in the UAE.

“There was a time in my life when I was ready to give up on my education. One teacher believed in me when I struggled to believe in myself. Mathew Sir's guidance changed the direction of my life, and I often wonder where I would have been without that encouragement. Someone gave me an opportunity when I needed it most. Today, I want to be able to do the same for others.”

“When someone joins iD Fresh, they bring their own dreams and aspirations. If an employee has the courage and determination to build something of their own, why shouldn't we support them? For me, true empowerment is not just about helping people grow within a company, but giving them the confidence to succeed beyond it. If we can help create even a few successful entrepreneurs, that will be a legacy worth celebrating.”

the initiative represents a different approach to employee growth, recognising that professional success does not always follow a conventional corporate career path. It also aligns with the UAE's ambition to become an entrepreneurial nation by 2031 under the National Agenda for Entrepreneurship and SMEs, reinforcing the role of private-sector organisations in nurturing entrepreneurship and creating new economic opportunities.

Under the initiative, eligible employees can pursue entrepreneurial opportunities within the iD Fresh ecosystem or establish entirely independent ventures. Selected employees will receive mentorship from senior leadership, business development guidance, access to industry and investor networks, and selective infrastructure and brand support. The objective is to help individuals navigate the uncertainties of entrepreneurship while building the knowledge and confidence needed to establish a business.

A key feature is that we are offering employees up to 18-month entrepreneurial sabbatical, which allows eligible employees to step away from their roles and dedicate time to their ventures. Depending on their level, employees can take up to 18 months to develop their businesses, with a defined pathway to return to iD Fresh in accordance with the policy's eligibility requirements. This aims to address one of the biggest barriers to entrepreneurship: the fear of giving up future career stability to pursue an uncertain dream.

For iD Fresh, the initiative reflects a broader belief that the impact of a business should extend beyond the products it sells or the people it employs. By encouraging employees to become business owners, the company hopes to contribute to an entrepreneurial ecosystem where opportunities are created, ideas are nurtured and success is measured not only by how far an organisation grows, but also by how many others it helps grow.

Founded in 2005, iD Fresh is a Bengaluru-based pioneer in clean-label, ready-to-cook Indian foods. The company is known for offering authentic, fresh products without chemicals, preservatives or artificial ingredients. Its expansive product range includes Idly and Dosa Batter, Parotas, Paneer, Vada Batter, Coffee, Chutney and more. Today, iD products are available across India, the UAE, the USA and the UK.

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