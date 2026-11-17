When you see hair on your pillow or near the bathroom drain every morning, you feel a bit stressed. But the real question is: are you just losing hair, or is it getting thinner? These are two different things, with different causes, signs, and treatments. If you understand this difference, you can fix the problem the right way.

What exactly is hair fall?

Hair fall is a natural process. Every single hair on your head has a life cycle. It grows, stays for a while, and then falls out. Losing 50 to 100 hairs a day is totally normal. When this number shoots up, we call it excessive hair fall. Telogen Effluvium is a condition where you lose a lot of hair all at once. This usually happens because of heavy stress, illness, childbirth, or a bad diet. Good news? It is temporary. Once you fix the main issue, your hair grows back.

How is hair thinning different?

Hair thinning means your hair density is dropping. Here, the hair falls out, but new hair does not grow back. Even if it does, the new strands are super thin and weak. It is a slow change that you might not even notice at first.

Androgenetic Alopecia is the most common type of thinning. In men, hair reduces from the top and the front of the head. In women, the middle parting starts looking wider. The main culprits here are genetics and a hormone called DHT. This hormone weakens the hair roots. It is super important to know the difference between hair fall and hair thinning because you need different treatments for both. One fix will not solve both problems.

How to spot the symptoms?

A few points can help you figure out the difference: If you are losing a lot of hair suddenly, it is usually Telogen Effluvium. If hair is reducing in specific spots and you can see your scalp, it is probably thinning. If you notice a difference in the thickness of the strands-meaning the new hair is thinner-that is a sign of thinning. If your middle parting looks wider in the mirror, that is another hint. Also, check if the fallen hair has the root attached; that is an important clue too.

What are the causes?

There are many reasons behind hair fall linked to our daily lifestyle: A lack of iron, zinc, biotin, or Vitamin D, thyroid imbalance, long-term mental or physical stress, sudden weight loss or crash diets, genetic factors (especially for thinning), and poor blood flow to the scalp. But when it comes to thinning, genetics and hormones are the two biggest factors. If you ignore this early on, the hair follicles can become permanently inactive.

How to treat it?

Before trying to fix either issue, you must find the exact cause. Get a blood test to check for any nutritional deficiencies. A thyroid test is also a good idea. If you spot signs of hair thinning, it is best to act fast. Traya Health is one platform that finds the root cause of hair issues and suggests a personalized treatment plan. They mix Ayurveda, nutrition, and dermatology to get the best results.