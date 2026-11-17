Silver Jewellery Cleaning: Silver jewellery looks beautiful. That is why many people love wearing silver bangles, anklets, and rings. But after some time, silver ornaments turn black. They start looking old.

Many people love wearing silver jewellery. Ornaments like silver anklets, bangles, chains, rings, and earrings especially enhance beauty. But after some time, silver ornaments turn black. Because of this, many people do not like wearing them. Some others think this happens because the silver quality is bad. But here let us know in detail why silver ornaments actually turn black.

The main reason silver ornaments turn black is silver reacting with sulfur compounds in the air. Because of this chemical reaction, a black layer called silver sulfide forms on the upper part of the silver. Initially, silver ornaments look like they lost a little shine. After that, black spots form gradually. Gases like hydrogen sulfide in the air especially cause this. That is why even if you keep silver ornaments very carefully, a change in their color appears after some time.

Sweat also shows an effect on silver ornaments. Salts, moisture, and other substances in sweat can mix with the silver surface and reduce its shine. Especially when people who sweat a lot in summer wear silver chains, rings, and bangles, they can turn black quickly.

Effect of beauty products

Many people first use things like perfume, body lotion, moisturizer, and hair spray while getting ready. After that, they wear ornaments. But some chemicals in these can react with the surface of silver ornaments. Especially if perfume or hair spray falls directly on the ornaments, their shine can decrease.

Moisture is also a reason silver ornaments turn black. Especially in an environment where moisture is high, silver jewellery can lose shine quickly. It is not good to keep ornaments in places where moisture is high, like bathrooms and kitchens. Also, removing ornaments with wet hands and putting them directly in the jewellery box can cause a problem.

The quality of silver ornaments and their manufacturing method also affect the speed of turning black. According to experts, even pure silver reacts with sulfur and turns black. Therefore, if silver ornaments turn black, you should not immediately conclude that they are fake.

Usually, you can use a specially made silver polishing cloth to remove the black layer formed on silver ornaments. If you wipe the ornaments gently with this, the shine can come back. If there is normal dirt, you should clean it with water mixed with a little mild liquid soap, and after that dry it completely. If you want silver ornaments to shine for a long time, you should wipe them with a soft dry cloth after using them and store them. If possible, keep each ornament separately in airtight pouches.