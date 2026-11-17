Cancer happens when our body cells grow out of control and spread to nearby tissues. Experts suggest this simple daily drink might help reduce your risk.

Cancer happens when our body cells grow out of control and spread to nearby tissues. Genetic factors, environment, and lifestyle choices all play a part in increasing cancer risk. While we cannot control everything, the food we eat and how we treat our bodies can definitely impact our chances of getting cancer.

The drinks we choose matter a lot. Researchers explain that plant compounds found in certain drinks help fight cancer. Green tea stands out as a drink that lowers cancer risk. Catechins in green tea give it these cancer-fighting powers. These plant compounds pack strong antioxidant properties. A specific catechin called Epigallocatechin Gallate (EGCG) helps protect our cells from oxidative stress and damage.

DNA damage often leads to cancer development, but antioxidants in green tea help protect your cells over time. Small human studies suggest that EGCG offers protection against cancers affecting the breast, prostate, bladder, colon-rectum, esophagus, and lungs.

Long-term inflammation creates the perfect environment for abnormal cell growth. At the same time, when normal cell function breaks down, damaged cells multiply instead of dying off. Together, these two factors pave the way for cancer to form.

You can easily replace sweet iced tea, juices, and fancy coffee drinks with green tea. Choosing this low-calorie drink helps you maintain a healthy body weight. Keeping your weight in check is super important because being overweight links to 13 types of cancer, including endometrial, stomach, kidney, pancreas, breast, and thyroid cancers. Scientific studies prove that maintaining a healthy weight and avoiding alcohol act as effective ways to prevent cancer.

Antioxidants in green tea protect your body cells from oxidative stress. Studies show that catechins in this drink benefit heart health and help bring small improvements to your blood cholesterol levels.

Caffeine in green tea boosts your alertness and focus. It also makes a small impact on how your body uses energy and digests fat. You can easily add green tea to your diet and workout routine to support your weight management goals.