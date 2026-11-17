(MENAFN- Straits Research) Private 5G Network Market Size & Growth Analysis The global private 5G network market size was valued at USD 4.76 billion in 2025 and is projected to grow from USD 6.82 billion in 2026 to USD 120.76 billion by 2034, registering a CAGR of 43.23% during the forecast period (2026–2034). Asia Pacific dominated the private 5G network market with a share of 34.5% in 2025. Private 5G networks emerged as dedicated wireless communication systems designed to provide secure, high-speed, and reliable connectivity within specific locations such as factories, campuses, and industrial facilities. Over time, their applications expanded to include industrial automation, connected devices, smart manufacturing, and real-time data communication. The private 5G network market demand is driven by industrial digitalization, growing adoption of connected technologies, and the need for reliable low-latency communication. Private 5G Network Market Key TakeawaysGlobal Market Size & Growth2025 Market Size USD 4.76 Billion2026 Market Size USD 6.82 Billion2034 Projected Market Size USD 120.76 BillionForecast Period 2026–2034Base Year 2025Market CAGR (2026–2034) 43.23%Regional Insights Largest Regional Market (2025) Asia Pacific Asia Pacific Market Share (2025) 34.5% Fastest-growing Region North America North America CAGR (2026–2034) 43.85%Segment Insights By Deployment Type Fastest-growing Segment Cloud CAGR (2026–2034) 43.7% By Organization Size Fastest-growing Segment SMEs CAGR (2026–2034) 44.35% Download a Free Sample To learn more about this report. 01 Integration of Private 5G Networks with Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) The private 5G network market analysis shows the integration of dedicated wireless connectivity with Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) infrastructure across manufacturing, mining, and energy facilities. Enterprises are deploying private 5G networks to connect industrial sensors, autonomous equipment, robotics, and monitoring systems, enabling real-time data exchange and centralized operational control. These deployments support automated production processes, equipment monitoring, and connected industrial operations. 02 Adoption of Hybrid Public–Private 5G Architectures Organizations are combining private 5G networks with public mobile networks to balance dedicated connectivity and wider geographic coverage. This architecture allows enterprises to retain control over sensitive operations and mission-critical applications through private infrastructure while using public networks for employee mobility, remote sites, and less sensitive communications. Private 5G Network Market Dynamics 01 Need for Reliable Wireless Connectivity in Mission-Critical Operations Boosts Market Demand Industries such as defence, energy, mining, transportation, and public safety require uninterrupted wireless communication to maintain operational continuity and coordinate time-sensitive activities. Private 5G networks provide dedicated connectivity with low latency, consistent network performance, and controlled access, making them suitable for emergency coordination, remote equipment supervision, and critical communication systems. The need for dependable wireless infrastructure across essential operations contributes to private 5G network market demand. 02 Need for Enhanced Network Security and Data Control Drives Private 5G Adoption Organizations handling confidential business information and sensitive operational data require communication infrastructure with greater control over network access and data transmission. Private 5G networks allow enterprises to establish dedicated network environments, manage user authentication, and maintain greater control over sensitive information within their facilities. Such capabilities make private 5G suitable for defence establishments, government facilities, energy operators, and enterprises with stringent data protection requirements, supporting private 5G network market growth. 03 Impact Analysis of Key Drivers in Private 5G Network Market

Drivers Market Impact Reliable Wireless Connectivity in Mission-Critical Operations The need for uninterrupted communication across defence, energy, mining, and transportation operations encourages organizations to deploy dedicated wireless infrastructure for operational continuity and time-sensitive activities. Enhanced Network Security and Data Control Requirements for controlled network access, secure data transmission, and confidential information management encourage enterprises to adopt private 5G infrastructure across sensitive operational environments. Dedicated Spectrum Allocations Encourage Private 5G Deployment Regulatory provisions for dedicated and shared spectrum access allow enterprises to establish private wireless networks with greater control over frequency usage, network coverage, and communication performance. High-Capacity Connectivity in Large Enterprise Campuses Connectivity requirements across airports, industrial campuses, logistics facilities, and large commercial premises encourage private 5G deployment to accommodate multiple connected devices and high-volume data transmission. Defence and Public Safety Communication Requirements Requirements for secure field communications, emergency coordination, and reliable information exchange encourage Defense agencies and public safety organizations to deploy dedicated 5G network infrastructure.

01

High Initial Infrastructure Deployment Costs Limit Market Adoption

Private 5G network deployment requires substantial capital investment in radio access equipment, antennas, core network infrastructure, spectrum access, and supporting hardware. Additional expenses associated with network installation, testing, and maintenance can create financial barriers for small and medium-sized enterprises. High upfront costs may delay investment decisions and restrict adoption among organizations with limited technology budgets.

02

Complex Spectrum Licensing and Regulatory Requirements Restrict Deployment

Private 5G network operators must comply with spectrum allocation policies, licensing procedures, and telecommunications regulations that vary across countries. Limited access to dedicated spectrum bands and lengthy approval processes can delay network implementation and increase compliance expenses. Regulatory differences across markets also create challenges for enterprises and network providers seeking to establish private 5G infrastructure.

03

Impact Analysis of Key Restraints in Private 5G Network Market

Restraints Market Impact High Initial Infrastructure Deployment Costs Limit Market Adoption Substantial investment in network equipment, installation, and maintenance increases deployment expenses, restricting adoption among small and medium-sized enterprises. Complex Spectrum Licensing and Regulatory Requirements Restrict Deployment Lengthy licensing procedures, spectrum availability constraints, and regulatory compliance requirements can delay network implementation and increase operational expenses. Shortage of Skilled Professionals for Private 5G Network Management Limited availability of specialized telecommunications professionals increases recruitment and training costs, creating challenges in network installation, operation, and maintenance. Uncertain Return on Investment Restrains Enterprise Adoption Uncertainty surrounding investment recovery and measurable operational benefits can delay purchasing decisions, particularly among enterprises with limited private 5G deployment experience. Limited Interoperability Across Vendor Ecosystems Creates Deployment Barriers Compatibility issues between equipment, software, and network management platforms from different vendors can increase integration expenses and restrict technology selection.

01

Development of Private 5G Network-as-a-Service Models Opens New Revenue Avenues

Telecommunication operators, managed service providers, and network infrastructure companies can capitalize on Private 5G Network-as-a-Service models that allow enterprises to access dedicated connectivity through subscription-based arrangements. These service models create revenue opportunities through network leasing, managed connectivity contracts, performance-based service agreements, and recurring subscription fees.

02

Integration of Private 5G Networks with Edge Computing Creates New Business Opportunities

Edge computing providers, cloud service companies, and industrial technology developers can explore integrated solutions that combine private 5G networks with localized data processing capabilities. These solutions enable enterprises to process operational data closer to connected devices while supporting applications such as industrial automation, machine vision, and real-time analytics. Market players can generate revenue through edge infrastructure deployment, platform licensing, software integration, and managed computing services.

Private 5G Network Market Segmentation AnalysisBy Deployment Type

During the forecast period, the on-premise segment is projected to register a CAGR of 38.9%, driven by enterprises seeking direct control over network infrastructure, data security, and operational performance. Dedicated deployment enables organizations to customize connectivity according to their specific industrial and business requirements.

The cloud segment is likely to grow at a CAGR of 43.7% during the forecast period, fueled by flexible network management, reduced infrastructure requirements, and scalable deployment models. Cloud-based solutions allow organizations to manage private network resources with greater flexibility.

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By Organization Size

SMEs will expand to 44.35% CAGR, propelled by the availability of flexible network deployment models and managed connectivity services. These options can help smaller organizations access private 5G capabilities without extensive investment in dedicated infrastructure.

Between 2026 and 2034, the large enterprises segment is estimated to achieve a growth rate of 39.15%, shaped by the need for secure, reliable connectivity across large facilities and complex operations. Private 5G networks support industrial automation, connected equipment, and centralized management across enterprise environments.

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Private 5G Network Market Regional OutlookAsia Pacific Private 5G Network Market

The Asia Pacific private 5G network market accounted for the largest regional share of 34.5% in 2025

Japan Private 5G Network Market

Japan's Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications approved regional spectrum allocation in the 26.8–27.0 GHz band across 13 areas in July 2026, enabling JTower to support shared millimetre-wave 5G infrastructure. The allocation may facilitate private 5G connectivity in industrial facilities, commercial buildings, and other locations requiring high-capacity wireless networks.

China Private 5G Network Market

China's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT) reported in March 2026 that more than 23,000 industrial 5G private networks had been deployed nationwide under its 5G Factory initiative. The extensive deployment indicates the integration of dedicated 5G connectivity into manufacturing operations and industrial facilities across China.

India Private 5G Network Market

The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) reported in March 2026 that 5.23 lakh 5G base transceiver stations (BTSs) had been installed across India, with 5G services available in 99.9% of districts. The extensive network infrastructure provides a connectivity foundation for private 5G deployments across manufacturing, logistics, healthcare, and industrial facilities.

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North America Private 5G Network Market

North America's private 5G network market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 43.85% during the forecast period, making it the fastest-growing regional market.

U.S. Private 5G Network Market

According to the Global mobile Suppliers Association (GSA), the United States had 513 organizations deploying private 5G or Long-Term Evolution (LTE) networks as of March 2026, representing approximately 25% of identified private mobile network customers worldwide. The established deployment base highlights the adoption of dedicated wireless connectivity across U.S. enterprises and industrial facilities.

Canada Private 5G Network Market

The Canadian Centre for Cyber Security identified private 5G applications in industrial robotics, automated guided vehicles, smart grids, autonomous haulage systems, and connected healthcare in its 2026 guidance. The expanding range of industrial applications highlights the relevance of dedicated 5G connectivity across manufacturing, mining, utilities, transportation, and healthcare.

Europe Private 5G Network Market

Europe's private 5G network market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 39.75% during the forecast period.

U.K. Private 5G Network Market

The government's 2030 connectivity ambition is to make higher-quality standalone 5G available across all populated areas of the U.K. Wider standalone 5G coverage can strengthen the connectivity foundation for enterprises considering private networks and integration with public mobile infrastructure.

Germany Private 5G Network Market

Germany's mobile network coverage reached 96.2% of the country's area for 5G by June 2026, according to the Federal Network Agency's monitoring data. Broader public 5G coverage can complement private networks through hybrid connectivity models and wider integration with mobile infrastructure.

Competitive Landscape

The private 5G network market competitive landscape is moderately consolidated, with a mix of telecommunications equipment manufacturers, network infrastructure providers, and telecom operators. Key players such as Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, Nokia, and Huawei Technologies are estimated to account for approximately 30–35% of the private 5G network market share.

Established players compete primarily on network reliability, end-to-end infrastructure capabilities, cybersecurity, and enterprise integration. Emerging and specialized players in the private 5G network market ecosystem compete through software-defined networking, open radio access network (Open RAN) solutions, customized deployment models, and industry-specific connectivity services.

On-premise Cloud

SMEs Large Enterprises

U.S. Canada

U.K. Germany France Spain Italy Russia Nordic Benelux

China Korea Japan India Australia Taiwan South East Asia

UAE Turkey Saudi Arabia South Africa Egypt Nigeria

Brazil Mexico Argentina Chile Colombia

List of Key and Emerging Players in Private 5G Network Market Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (Sweden) Nokia Corporation (Finland) Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (South Korea ZTE Corporation (China) Deutsche Telekom AG (Germany) Juniper Networks, Inc. (U.S. AT&T Inc. (U.S.) Verizon Communications Inc. (U.S.) Altiostar Networks, Inc. (U.S. Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. (China) Mavenir Systems, Inc. (U.S.) BT Group plc (United Kingdom) T-Systems International GmbH (Germany) Cisco Systems, Inc. (U.S.) Vodafone Group Plc (United Kingdom) Airspan Networks Holdings Inc. (U.S.)Key Industry Developments June 2026 Nokia and Andorix partnered to deliver private 5G and edge AI solutions for industrial enterprises, strengthening secure wireless connectivity for manufacturing, logistics, and critical infrastructure. May 2026 Ericsson launched its next-generation Private 5G Compact solution, enabling faster deployment of secure private 5G networks for industrial and enterprise applications ScopeSegmentation By Deployment Type 2By Organization Size 2Geographies Covered North America 2Europe 8APAC 7Middle East and Africa 6LATAM 5Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (Sweden) · Nokia Corporation (Finland) · Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (South Korea) · ZTE Corporation (China) · Deutsche Telekom AG (Germany)Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, Environment & Regulatory Landscape and Trends

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Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) The private 5g network market size is valued at USD 6.82 Billion in 2026 and is projected to reach USD 120.76 Billion by 2034, at a CAGR of 43.23% during the forecast period 2026-2034. Asia Pacific dominated the market with a share of 34.5% in 2025. The leading companies in this market are Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, Nokia Corp, Samsung, ZTE Corp., Deutsche Telekom. The private 5g network market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 43.23% during the forecast period of 2026 2034.