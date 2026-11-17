MENAFN - IANS) Dubai, Nov 17 (IANS) Dutch legend Daniel Abraham Gebru, a three-time Paralympic gold medallist and eight-time world champion, will be the biggest name in the inaugural 1st Fazza International Para Cycling Championships, which get underway in Dubai from November 20 to 21.

The event, organised under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, President of the UAE Olympic Committee and Chairman of the Dubai Sports Council, will have 30 athletes from six nations in action, aiming for the LA28 qualification points the championships offer.

Cyclists from Estonia, Norway, Oman, Saudi Arabia and the hosts United Arab Emirates will be in the elite field of Para cyclists set to scorch the Meydan track during the Fazza International Para Cycling Championships.

The championship marks the introduction of Para cycling to the Fazza International Championships for People of Determination, further strengthening Dubai's position as a leading destination for international Para sport.

The details of the event and arrangements were announced at a press conference held at the Dubai Club for People of Determination and attended by Thani Juma Berregad, Chairman of the Organising Committee; Majid Al Usaimi, Event Director; UAE Para cyclists Abdullah Al Balooshi and Salama Al Khatri; and representatives of sponsors and partners.

Berregad highlighted the remarkable growth of the Fazza Championships since their launch in 2009 under the initiative of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence.

He said the championships have evolved into a leading international platform for People of Determination, attracting world-class athletes and providing opportunities for sporting excellence and inclusion.

"When we look back at the early editions of the championships and compare them to where they stand today, we realise the magnitude of the transformation that has taken place in sports for People of Determination, in terms of participation, the diversity of events and the level of competition.

"The Fazza Championships have become highly anticipated events for world-class athletes, placing a responsibility on us to continue this progress and maintain the trust we have earned over the years," Berregad said.

He added that the introduction of Para cycling reflects Dubai's commitment to expanding sporting opportunities for People of Determination, supported by the city's growing cycling infrastructure and ambition to become a bicycle-friendly destination.

Majid Al Usaimi expressed his gratitude to His Highness Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum for his continued support and guidance in developing the Fazza Championships and introducing new sports.

He also thanked the Dubai Sports Council, sponsors and partners for their contributions towards the success of the championships. "Dubai has successfully established itself as a leading destination for Para sport, thanks to its experience in hosting major international championships and its world-class infrastructure," Al Usaimi said.

For UAE Para cyclists, Al Balooshi and Al Khatri, the inaugural championship represents an important opportunity to compete against international athletes on home soil while continuing their preparations for major competitions.

Al Khatri expressed her excitement at having an international Para cycling championship in Dubai, describing it as a dream come true for local athletes.

"Our dream has come true with the organisation of this international championship in Dubai, and we hope to raise the UAE flag at this competition.

"Participating in international competitions abroad has always been challenging for us. Having this championship in Dubai allows us to improve our performances, gain valuable experience and compete against a wider range of athletes," she said.

Al Balooshi, who claimed bronze in the men's 4000m individual pursuit C4 at the Aichi-Nagoya 2026 Asian Para Games, said the championship would provide an important platform for UAE athletes to test themselves against international competition.

"We also hope the championship will raise awareness of Para cycling and encourage more people to take up the sport," he said.