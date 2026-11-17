Quad Leaders Meet in Manila; Trump Unveils AI, Minerals Push
(MENAFN) The Quad security grouping held its first leader-level summit in more than two years on Tuesday, with US President Donald Trump announcing new funding for artificial intelligence and a critical minerals agreement.
The meeting brought together Trump, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi. It took place on the sidelines of the summit of the 11-member Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), after a formal group photo.
Before the session, Trump praised his counterparts. “We have a great relationship with these people and these countries,” he said, calling the leaders “phenomenal people” and “friends” of his.
During the meeting, he cast the four nations as “the four corners of a free, open, stable, and prosperous Indo-Pacific.”
Trump announced more than $85 million in Quad spending to expand “trusted” “Super Intelligence (SI),” the Trump administration’s term for artificial intelligence (AI), along with a new Quad SI accelerator. Without naming China, he unveiled a critical minerals agreement aimed at ending “coercion by any single foreign supplier.”
“These will make our countries much stronger and at the same time guarantee safety,” he said.
He also announced a Quad Business Leaders Forum, set to launch in 2027, to “bring our economic cooperation to entirely new heights.”
Leaders stress regional stability
Modi called the Quad a “constructive and trusted partnership” for tackling challenges across the Asia-Pacific. He pointed to cooperation on maritime security, trusted supply chains, new technologies and disaster response. Foreign ministers have met five times since January last year, he said, evidence of their “political will and shared commitment.” He voiced confidence the summit would help set “concrete goals” for the next phase.
Takaichi said the Quad has steadily contributed to regional peace and stability and will help shape the Indo-Pacific’s future. She named maritime security, economic security, energy and critical and emerging technologies as priority areas, and urged more momentum behind the “strategically important framework.”
Albanese said the Quad is worth more than the sum of its four members and that cooperation is essential to peace, security, stability and prosperity across the Indo-Pacific. “The world will be a safer and more secure place” when the four countries work together, he said, citing the grouping’s role in maritime security and economic cooperation. He named critical minerals, rare earths and artificial intelligence as key topics, and noted the potential of emerging technologies to drive growth and productivity.
The meeting brought together Trump, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi. It took place on the sidelines of the summit of the 11-member Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), after a formal group photo.
Before the session, Trump praised his counterparts. “We have a great relationship with these people and these countries,” he said, calling the leaders “phenomenal people” and “friends” of his.
During the meeting, he cast the four nations as “the four corners of a free, open, stable, and prosperous Indo-Pacific.”
Trump announced more than $85 million in Quad spending to expand “trusted” “Super Intelligence (SI),” the Trump administration’s term for artificial intelligence (AI), along with a new Quad SI accelerator. Without naming China, he unveiled a critical minerals agreement aimed at ending “coercion by any single foreign supplier.”
“These will make our countries much stronger and at the same time guarantee safety,” he said.
He also announced a Quad Business Leaders Forum, set to launch in 2027, to “bring our economic cooperation to entirely new heights.”
Leaders stress regional stability
Modi called the Quad a “constructive and trusted partnership” for tackling challenges across the Asia-Pacific. He pointed to cooperation on maritime security, trusted supply chains, new technologies and disaster response. Foreign ministers have met five times since January last year, he said, evidence of their “political will and shared commitment.” He voiced confidence the summit would help set “concrete goals” for the next phase.
Takaichi said the Quad has steadily contributed to regional peace and stability and will help shape the Indo-Pacific’s future. She named maritime security, economic security, energy and critical and emerging technologies as priority areas, and urged more momentum behind the “strategically important framework.”
Albanese said the Quad is worth more than the sum of its four members and that cooperation is essential to peace, security, stability and prosperity across the Indo-Pacific. “The world will be a safer and more secure place” when the four countries work together, he said, citing the grouping’s role in maritime security and economic cooperation. He named critical minerals, rare earths and artificial intelligence as key topics, and noted the potential of emerging technologies to drive growth and productivity.
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