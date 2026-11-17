Israeli Forces Demolish Palestinian Homes, Detain Two Amid West Bank Escalation
(MENAFN) Israeli forces demolished several Palestinian properties, including five houses and two water wells, and detained two Palestinians on Tuesday as operations and attacks continued across the occupied West Bank.
In Al-Walaja village near Bethlehem, troops demolished a 50-square-meter (538-square-foot) house for the second time, alongside part of another residence, according to village council head Khader Al-Araj.
During the operation, Israeli forces fired tear gas and stun grenades, leaving several Palestinians suffering from breathing difficulties. They also detained a 58-year-old resident, Al-Araj said.
In the Hebron area, Israeli troops destroyed three houses, a 60-square-meter (646-square-foot) sheep shelter and a water well in Al-Dirat, east of Yatta in the southern West Bank.
Meanwhile, in Kafr Al-Dik, west of Salfit, Israeli forces demolished a two-story residence and another water well, according to local sources.
Israeli bulldozers also destroyed agricultural greenhouses spanning five dunams (1.24 acres) in Bardala village in Tubas, damaging the crops growing inside the facilities.
In a separate operation, Israeli forces entered Nablus twice on Tuesday, conducting searches in residential buildings, commercial premises and a mosque before detaining a Palestinian man, local sources said.
During the first six months of 2026, Israeli authorities conducted 341 demolition operations throughout the West Bank, destroying 740 structures and delivering 254 demolition or stop-work orders, according to figures from the Palestinian Colonization and Wall Resistance Commission.
Israeli military operations and attacks by settlers have intensified across the occupied West Bank since October 2023. Palestinian figures indicate that more than 1,220 Palestinians have been killed, approximately 13,746 injured and over 26,000 detained during this period.
In Al-Walaja village near Bethlehem, troops demolished a 50-square-meter (538-square-foot) house for the second time, alongside part of another residence, according to village council head Khader Al-Araj.
During the operation, Israeli forces fired tear gas and stun grenades, leaving several Palestinians suffering from breathing difficulties. They also detained a 58-year-old resident, Al-Araj said.
In the Hebron area, Israeli troops destroyed three houses, a 60-square-meter (646-square-foot) sheep shelter and a water well in Al-Dirat, east of Yatta in the southern West Bank.
Meanwhile, in Kafr Al-Dik, west of Salfit, Israeli forces demolished a two-story residence and another water well, according to local sources.
Israeli bulldozers also destroyed agricultural greenhouses spanning five dunams (1.24 acres) in Bardala village in Tubas, damaging the crops growing inside the facilities.
In a separate operation, Israeli forces entered Nablus twice on Tuesday, conducting searches in residential buildings, commercial premises and a mosque before detaining a Palestinian man, local sources said.
During the first six months of 2026, Israeli authorities conducted 341 demolition operations throughout the West Bank, destroying 740 structures and delivering 254 demolition or stop-work orders, according to figures from the Palestinian Colonization and Wall Resistance Commission.
Israeli military operations and attacks by settlers have intensified across the occupied West Bank since October 2023. Palestinian figures indicate that more than 1,220 Palestinians have been killed, approximately 13,746 injured and over 26,000 detained during this period.
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