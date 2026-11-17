US Deploys Three Aircraft Carriers to Middle East Amid Iran War
(MENAFN) The United States has expanded its naval presence in the Middle East to three aircraft carrier strike groups following the arrival of the USS Theodore Roosevelt on Sunday, strengthening its military deployment as the conflict with Iran continues.
US Central Command (CENTCOM), responsible for overseeing American military operations across the region, said the carrier crossed the Indian Ocean on Sunday after leaving Singapore earlier this month and navigating the Strait of Malacca.
The latest deployment represents the second occasion in 2026 that Washington has assembled three aircraft carrier strike groups in the Middle East. A similar concentration took place in April, when the conflict reached an earlier peak. Before this year, the last time the US military deployed a comparable naval force to the region was during the 2003 invasion of Iraq.
The expanded deployment comes as approximately 53,000 American military personnel remain stationed across the Middle East.
The US naval force in the region now consists of three aircraft carriers, 13 destroyers, two cruisers and one littoral combat ship. Another two destroyers are positioned in the Red Sea, according to military figures and media reports.
The concentration of naval assets significantly reinforces Washington's military presence in the region amid continuing hostilities with Iran.
US Central Command (CENTCOM), responsible for overseeing American military operations across the region, said the carrier crossed the Indian Ocean on Sunday after leaving Singapore earlier this month and navigating the Strait of Malacca.
The latest deployment represents the second occasion in 2026 that Washington has assembled three aircraft carrier strike groups in the Middle East. A similar concentration took place in April, when the conflict reached an earlier peak. Before this year, the last time the US military deployed a comparable naval force to the region was during the 2003 invasion of Iraq.
The expanded deployment comes as approximately 53,000 American military personnel remain stationed across the Middle East.
The US naval force in the region now consists of three aircraft carriers, 13 destroyers, two cruisers and one littoral combat ship. Another two destroyers are positioned in the Red Sea, according to military figures and media reports.
The concentration of naval assets significantly reinforces Washington's military presence in the region amid continuing hostilities with Iran.
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