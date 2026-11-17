US Senator Urges Trump Administration to Block Chinese Access to AI Chips
(MENAFN) US Senator Maria Cantwell has called on the Trump administration to take "immediate action" to prevent companies with links to China from obtaining access to advanced American artificial intelligence semiconductors.
"America cannot maintain its leadership in AI if the agency responsible for protecting that advantage fails to enforce its own controls," Cantwell, the leading Democrat on the Senate Commerce, Science, and Transportation Committee, wrote in an official letter sent Sunday to Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick.
Citing the Export Control Reform Act of 2018, Cantwell criticized Lutnick for allowing regulatory gaps involving overseas data centers to remain unresolved. She referred to reports alleging that Chinese technology companies Alibaba and ByteDance had used restricted Nvidia processors to develop advanced AI models despite warnings from the Bureau of Industry and Security, the US agency responsible for enforcing export restrictions.
The senator also raised questions about the Commerce Department's handling of an investigation involving Singapore-based cloud computing company Megaspeed. Reports indicated that the department halted an administrative probe into the company in 2025 after Nvidia's general counsel contacted investigators, apparently with the authorization of Commerce Under Secretary Jeffrey Kessler.
The intervention reportedly followed a Justice Department request to transfer the investigation for potential criminal proceedings, while no temporary restrictions on exports were introduced.
The controversy has emerged alongside reported leadership turmoil at Nvidia. According to the claims presented in the source report, longtime Chief Executive Jensen Huang resigned last week following allegations connecting him to a relationship with former Megaspeed executive Alice Huang, who US intelligence officials reportedly suspect of conducting espionage activities on behalf of China.
"America cannot maintain its leadership in AI if the agency responsible for protecting that advantage fails to enforce its own controls," Cantwell, the leading Democrat on the Senate Commerce, Science, and Transportation Committee, wrote in an official letter sent Sunday to Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick.
Citing the Export Control Reform Act of 2018, Cantwell criticized Lutnick for allowing regulatory gaps involving overseas data centers to remain unresolved. She referred to reports alleging that Chinese technology companies Alibaba and ByteDance had used restricted Nvidia processors to develop advanced AI models despite warnings from the Bureau of Industry and Security, the US agency responsible for enforcing export restrictions.
The senator also raised questions about the Commerce Department's handling of an investigation involving Singapore-based cloud computing company Megaspeed. Reports indicated that the department halted an administrative probe into the company in 2025 after Nvidia's general counsel contacted investigators, apparently with the authorization of Commerce Under Secretary Jeffrey Kessler.
The intervention reportedly followed a Justice Department request to transfer the investigation for potential criminal proceedings, while no temporary restrictions on exports were introduced.
The controversy has emerged alongside reported leadership turmoil at Nvidia. According to the claims presented in the source report, longtime Chief Executive Jensen Huang resigned last week following allegations connecting him to a relationship with former Megaspeed executive Alice Huang, who US intelligence officials reportedly suspect of conducting espionage activities on behalf of China.
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