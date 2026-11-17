Iraq Restarts Turkey Oil Pipeline at 120,000 bpd, Eyes 500,000
(MENAFN) Iraq has resumed crude exports through its old pipeline to Türkiye, starting at 120,000 barrels per day (bpd) and aiming to lift flows to 500,000 bpd, the government said Tuesday.
Oil Minister Basim Mohammed Khudair announced the restart in a statement carried by the official Iraqi News Agency (INA). Pumping resumed, he said, after maintenance, rehabilitation and technical and operational testing were completed successfully.
Khudair confirmed that volumes will rise in stages until they hit the 500,000 bpd target.
He called the move a strategic step to widen Iraq’s oil export capacity and diversify the routes its crude takes to market. The northern route will bring the Iraqi economy extra revenue, Khudair said, chiefly because it lets Iraq sell crude without price discounts.
The pipeline links Iraq’s northern oil-producing region to Türkiye’s Mediterranean port of Ceyhan. It had been idle since 2014, after repeated attacks by the Daesh/ISIS terrorist group.
Its reopening gives Baghdad a second export outlet and lessens its reliance on shipping through the Strait of Hormuz.
In August, Iraq and Türkiye signed a one-year agreement to keep oil moving through the Kirkuk-Ceyhan pipeline. The deal provides transport capacity of up to 750,000 bpd while the two countries work toward a broader long-term arrangement.
Oil Minister Basim Mohammed Khudair announced the restart in a statement carried by the official Iraqi News Agency (INA). Pumping resumed, he said, after maintenance, rehabilitation and technical and operational testing were completed successfully.
Khudair confirmed that volumes will rise in stages until they hit the 500,000 bpd target.
He called the move a strategic step to widen Iraq’s oil export capacity and diversify the routes its crude takes to market. The northern route will bring the Iraqi economy extra revenue, Khudair said, chiefly because it lets Iraq sell crude without price discounts.
The pipeline links Iraq’s northern oil-producing region to Türkiye’s Mediterranean port of Ceyhan. It had been idle since 2014, after repeated attacks by the Daesh/ISIS terrorist group.
Its reopening gives Baghdad a second export outlet and lessens its reliance on shipping through the Strait of Hormuz.
In August, Iraq and Türkiye signed a one-year agreement to keep oil moving through the Kirkuk-Ceyhan pipeline. The deal provides transport capacity of up to 750,000 bpd while the two countries work toward a broader long-term arrangement.
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