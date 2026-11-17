Trump Signals Possible Meeting with Kim Jong Un During Asia Tour
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump indicated Monday that he could hold talks with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in China during his forthcoming diplomatic visit to Asia, although no meeting has been confirmed.
Speaking as he left the White House, Trump explained that arranging such an encounter would depend on decisions by Kim and Chinese President Xi Jinping.
During his first presidency, Trump held three meetings with Kim, starting with their historic summit in Singapore in 2018, which marked the first encounter between a sitting American president and a North Korean leader. They met twice more in 2019, first in Hanoi and later at the Demilitarized Zone in Panmunjom, where Trump briefly stepped across the border into North Korea.
Pyongyang has not announced any plans for a potential meeting between the two leaders.
Trump also expressed optimism about the possibility of achieving progress during planned trilateral discussions on Thursday with Xi and Russian President Vladimir Putin in Shenzhen, southern China, where this week's Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit is taking place.
"We're going to talk about denuclearization," he said, while recognizing the challenges involved in persuading countries possessing nuclear weapons to abandon their arsenals.
He added that the agenda would extend to the Russia-Ukraine conflict, Iran and wider questions concerning international trade and economic relations.
Before traveling to China, Trump is scheduled to visit Manila on Tuesday to participate in discussions involving the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (Quad), which brings together the US, Australia, India and Japan.
Speaking as he left the White House, Trump explained that arranging such an encounter would depend on decisions by Kim and Chinese President Xi Jinping.
During his first presidency, Trump held three meetings with Kim, starting with their historic summit in Singapore in 2018, which marked the first encounter between a sitting American president and a North Korean leader. They met twice more in 2019, first in Hanoi and later at the Demilitarized Zone in Panmunjom, where Trump briefly stepped across the border into North Korea.
Pyongyang has not announced any plans for a potential meeting between the two leaders.
Trump also expressed optimism about the possibility of achieving progress during planned trilateral discussions on Thursday with Xi and Russian President Vladimir Putin in Shenzhen, southern China, where this week's Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit is taking place.
"We're going to talk about denuclearization," he said, while recognizing the challenges involved in persuading countries possessing nuclear weapons to abandon their arsenals.
He added that the agenda would extend to the Russia-Ukraine conflict, Iran and wider questions concerning international trade and economic relations.
Before traveling to China, Trump is scheduled to visit Manila on Tuesday to participate in discussions involving the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (Quad), which brings together the US, Australia, India and Japan.
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