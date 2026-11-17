Trump Says Ukraine War Breakthrough Is Near as Quad Meets in Manila
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump said Tuesday that talks to end the Russia-Ukraine war are close to a breakthrough, speaking just before the first leader-level Quad summit in more than two years.
“I think it’s very close to getting it done,” Trump told reporters during a photo opportunity with Quad leaders in the Philippine capital.
Trump stressed the human toll of the conflict, putting monthly casualties at around 25,000. “Can you imagine this? Every month, 32,000 last month,” he said. He did not explain how the figures break down.
He said he expected the war to feature prominently in his upcoming discussions. “We’re gonna have a good meeting on that.”
Trump also kept open the prospect of a separate meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin should the chance arise. “I don’t know, but I would. It’s available. I will do that,” he said.
The summit brings together leaders from the United States, India, Japan and Australia. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese are attending. It comes as Washington pursues diplomatic efforts on major international conflicts and tensions.
“I think it’s very close to getting it done,” Trump told reporters during a photo opportunity with Quad leaders in the Philippine capital.
Trump stressed the human toll of the conflict, putting monthly casualties at around 25,000. “Can you imagine this? Every month, 32,000 last month,” he said. He did not explain how the figures break down.
He said he expected the war to feature prominently in his upcoming discussions. “We’re gonna have a good meeting on that.”
Trump also kept open the prospect of a separate meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin should the chance arise. “I don’t know, but I would. It’s available. I will do that,” he said.
The summit brings together leaders from the United States, India, Japan and Australia. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese are attending. It comes as Washington pursues diplomatic efforts on major international conflicts and tensions.
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