Italian Schools Face Fresh Bomb Threats as Authorities Avoid Evacuations
(MENAFN) Educational institutions across Italy received another series of bomb threats through email on Monday, although authorities did not order evacuations in accordance with recently introduced Interior Ministry guidelines designed to limit disruptions caused by false alarms, according to local media reports.
The threatening message, reportedly signed with the initials "MA" and attributed to Mikhail Andropov, warned recipients that an explosion was imminent, Sky TG24 reported.
"I have just received instructions to place and activate an explosive device in your building. The explosion will occur in 40 minutes," the email stated.
Reports indicated that the message was distributed to hundreds of schools throughout the country.
Local prefects are responsible for evaluating the potential danger, while police forces and the Postal Police have launched investigations to identify those behind the threats.
Preliminary investigative findings indicated that the email address used to send the messages was associated with a university research center in Da Nang, Vietnam.
Authorities are now investigating whether the emails were dispatched through a compromised account or whether the sender relied on a virtual private network (VPN) to hide their actual internet protocol (IP) address.
The threatening message, reportedly signed with the initials "MA" and attributed to Mikhail Andropov, warned recipients that an explosion was imminent, Sky TG24 reported.
"I have just received instructions to place and activate an explosive device in your building. The explosion will occur in 40 minutes," the email stated.
Reports indicated that the message was distributed to hundreds of schools throughout the country.
Local prefects are responsible for evaluating the potential danger, while police forces and the Postal Police have launched investigations to identify those behind the threats.
Preliminary investigative findings indicated that the email address used to send the messages was associated with a university research center in Da Nang, Vietnam.
Authorities are now investigating whether the emails were dispatched through a compromised account or whether the sender relied on a virtual private network (VPN) to hide their actual internet protocol (IP) address.
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