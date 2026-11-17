Merz Highlights EU Divisions Over Ukraine Funding, Long-Term Budget Plans
(MENAFN) European Union member states remain unable to reach consensus on the bloc's future financial framework and additional support for Ukraine, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said Monday, as the European Commission prepares to introduce a revised proposal later this week.
Speaking to reporters in Munich after a leadership meeting of the Christian Social Union, which forms part of his conservative political alliance, Merz said discussions focused on the EU's proposed budget covering the 2028-2034 period.
"The Multiannual Financial Framework is now under discussion," he said.
"We will have another two-day European Council two weeks from now, and then shortly before Christmas another possibly three-day meeting where, in my view, a conclusion should be reached if at all possible."
Merz reiterated that European governments should finalize an agreement on the bloc's long-term budget for 2028-2034 before the conclusion of 2026.
He acknowledged that negotiations continued to face several outstanding issues, including fundamental disagreements over certain details. However, he identified securing the financial resources needed to provide further assistance to Ukraine as the most significant obstacle.
According to Merz, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen is scheduled to submit an updated budget proposal on Thursday.
"This corresponds to what I, together with many others in the European Union, also said last Thursday and Friday in Dublin — that we have a common task of the entire European Union of all 27 member states," he said.
Speaking to reporters in Munich after a leadership meeting of the Christian Social Union, which forms part of his conservative political alliance, Merz said discussions focused on the EU's proposed budget covering the 2028-2034 period.
"The Multiannual Financial Framework is now under discussion," he said.
"We will have another two-day European Council two weeks from now, and then shortly before Christmas another possibly three-day meeting where, in my view, a conclusion should be reached if at all possible."
Merz reiterated that European governments should finalize an agreement on the bloc's long-term budget for 2028-2034 before the conclusion of 2026.
He acknowledged that negotiations continued to face several outstanding issues, including fundamental disagreements over certain details. However, he identified securing the financial resources needed to provide further assistance to Ukraine as the most significant obstacle.
According to Merz, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen is scheduled to submit an updated budget proposal on Thursday.
"This corresponds to what I, together with many others in the European Union, also said last Thursday and Friday in Dublin — that we have a common task of the entire European Union of all 27 member states," he said.
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