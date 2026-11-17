Qatar to Meet Iran Delegation Tuesday in Push to End War
(MENAFN) Qatar will meet an Iranian delegation later Tuesday, a fresh step in its mediation between Tehran and Washington, Qatari Foreign Ministry spokesman Majed al-Ansari said.
Speaking at a news conference in Doha, Ansari said the mediation effort between the United States and Iran is still under way, with the session with the Iranian side set for the same day.
The discussions will follow earlier contacts from recent weeks. “The talks will build on contacts held in recent weeks as part of efforts to narrow differences and reach an agreement to end the war,” Ansari added.
Ansari gave no details on where the meeting will be held, and did not say whether it would take place in Doha, Tehran or a third location.
Speaking at a news conference in Doha, Ansari said the mediation effort between the United States and Iran is still under way, with the session with the Iranian side set for the same day.
The discussions will follow earlier contacts from recent weeks. “The talks will build on contacts held in recent weeks as part of efforts to narrow differences and reach an agreement to end the war,” Ansari added.
Ansari gave no details on where the meeting will be held, and did not say whether it would take place in Doha, Tehran or a third location.
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