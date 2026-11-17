Gaza Gas Deliveries Fall to 4-5 Trucks as Kerosene Stoves Return
(MENAFN) Kerosene stoves that some Palestinian families had kept as relics are back in daily use across the Gaza Strip, as cooking gas shortages and soaring prices leave residents with few options.
The shortage dates to October 2023, when Israel launched its offensive on Gaza and closed the territory’s crossings, blocking goods including cooking gas. Residents first burned firewood to cook and heat water. When wood grew scarce and costly, many switched to cardboard, plastic, worn-out clothes and shoes.
Conditions improved slightly after a ceasefire took effect on Oct. 10, 2025. Israel then let in between five and nine cooking gas trucks per day, except Fridays and Saturdays, according to figures from Gaza’s Petroleum Authority. Deliveries still fell short of the territory’s minimum daily needs and of the levels set in the agreement’s humanitarian protocol, Gaza’s government media office said.
By March, Israel had cut deliveries to about four or five trucks, admitted on roughly two days a week.
Facing scarce gas and expensive fuel and firewood, some residents are firing up old kerosene stoves on locally produced industrial diesel, a faster and cheaper way to cook and heat water. An Anadolu correspondent reported that a liter of industrial diesel costs about 20 Israeli shekels ($6.7). A kilogram of cooking gas on the black market runs 70 to 120 shekels ($23.3-$40).
Gas distributed through Gaza’s Petroleum Authority costs 9.3 shekels ($3.1) per kilogram. But supplies are so limited that families can wait up to three months for a cylinder holding just six to eight kilograms. The delays drive many to the black market and sustain demand for fuel that can power the old stoves.
A trade built on necessity
Hassan al-Shabrawi was displaced several times before settling in Khan Younis, in southern Gaza, where he opened a small workshop repairing old stoves.
“We were displaced many times from Beit Hanoun (in the north,) and we have now been in Khan Younis for more than two years,” Shabrawi told Anadolu.
“The severe Israeli blockade on Gaza pushed us to open a small shop to repair the stoves so we could make them available to people,” he said.
“In the past, these stoves existed and spare parts were available. Today, nothing is available.”
Shabrawi said residents are also turning war remnants and discarded materials into makeshift industrial fuel by burning plastic, nylon, chairs and other waste. Some collect plastic, nylon and fabric from rubble and burn it in improvised furnaces away from populated areas. The practice has become an income source for some, and the resulting fuel goes into certain diesel vehicles and old kerosene stoves.
He said shortages and high gas prices have made such workarounds increasingly necessary.
“Gas prices are high. A kilogram costs around 100 shekels and can reach 120 shekels ($33-$40),” he said.
“A family might get an eight-kilogram cylinder, but it only lasts several days. That is why the gas and firewood crisis has become so severe.”
Before the war, a 12-kilogram cooking gas cylinder cost about 70 shekels.
Spare parts run dry
The scarcity reaches the parts Shabrawi needs for repairs.
“Parts that once cost very little now cost many times more, even though an entire stove used to cost less than 50 shekels,” he said.
A kerosene stove now costs around 1,200 shekels ($400), and repairs are getting pricier as parts disappear, according to Anadolu’s correspondent.
“People have started making the leather piece fitted beneath the stove from shoe leather so they can operate it and ease their suffering with whatever materials are available,” Shabrawi said.
That leather component sits in the stove’s hand-operated air pump, which builds the pressure needed for combustion.
“Even the stove burners are no longer available, so people try to modify them or use other alternatives,” he added.
“All these things have become almost impossible, but we try to provide whatever we can so we can keep going and meet the most basic needs of people and ourselves.”
The shortage dates to October 2023, when Israel launched its offensive on Gaza and closed the territory’s crossings, blocking goods including cooking gas. Residents first burned firewood to cook and heat water. When wood grew scarce and costly, many switched to cardboard, plastic, worn-out clothes and shoes.
Conditions improved slightly after a ceasefire took effect on Oct. 10, 2025. Israel then let in between five and nine cooking gas trucks per day, except Fridays and Saturdays, according to figures from Gaza’s Petroleum Authority. Deliveries still fell short of the territory’s minimum daily needs and of the levels set in the agreement’s humanitarian protocol, Gaza’s government media office said.
By March, Israel had cut deliveries to about four or five trucks, admitted on roughly two days a week.
Facing scarce gas and expensive fuel and firewood, some residents are firing up old kerosene stoves on locally produced industrial diesel, a faster and cheaper way to cook and heat water. An Anadolu correspondent reported that a liter of industrial diesel costs about 20 Israeli shekels ($6.7). A kilogram of cooking gas on the black market runs 70 to 120 shekels ($23.3-$40).
Gas distributed through Gaza’s Petroleum Authority costs 9.3 shekels ($3.1) per kilogram. But supplies are so limited that families can wait up to three months for a cylinder holding just six to eight kilograms. The delays drive many to the black market and sustain demand for fuel that can power the old stoves.
A trade built on necessity
Hassan al-Shabrawi was displaced several times before settling in Khan Younis, in southern Gaza, where he opened a small workshop repairing old stoves.
“We were displaced many times from Beit Hanoun (in the north,) and we have now been in Khan Younis for more than two years,” Shabrawi told Anadolu.
“The severe Israeli blockade on Gaza pushed us to open a small shop to repair the stoves so we could make them available to people,” he said.
“In the past, these stoves existed and spare parts were available. Today, nothing is available.”
Shabrawi said residents are also turning war remnants and discarded materials into makeshift industrial fuel by burning plastic, nylon, chairs and other waste. Some collect plastic, nylon and fabric from rubble and burn it in improvised furnaces away from populated areas. The practice has become an income source for some, and the resulting fuel goes into certain diesel vehicles and old kerosene stoves.
He said shortages and high gas prices have made such workarounds increasingly necessary.
“Gas prices are high. A kilogram costs around 100 shekels and can reach 120 shekels ($33-$40),” he said.
“A family might get an eight-kilogram cylinder, but it only lasts several days. That is why the gas and firewood crisis has become so severe.”
Before the war, a 12-kilogram cooking gas cylinder cost about 70 shekels.
Spare parts run dry
The scarcity reaches the parts Shabrawi needs for repairs.
“Parts that once cost very little now cost many times more, even though an entire stove used to cost less than 50 shekels,” he said.
A kerosene stove now costs around 1,200 shekels ($400), and repairs are getting pricier as parts disappear, according to Anadolu’s correspondent.
“People have started making the leather piece fitted beneath the stove from shoe leather so they can operate it and ease their suffering with whatever materials are available,” Shabrawi said.
That leather component sits in the stove’s hand-operated air pump, which builds the pressure needed for combustion.
“Even the stove burners are no longer available, so people try to modify them or use other alternatives,” he added.
“All these things have become almost impossible, but we try to provide whatever we can so we can keep going and meet the most basic needs of people and ourselves.”
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