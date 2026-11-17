Saudi Arabia Appoints New Commander for Joint Forces in Yemen
(MENAFN) Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz has ordered a military leadership change, appointing a new head of the Joint Forces responsible for overseeing and coordinating operations conducted by the Saudi-led coalition in Yemen.
Under the royal directive, Fahd Al-Salman has been reassigned as an adviser to the defense minister on military affairs, while Fayyad Al-Ruwaili has been named his successor as commander of the Joint Forces, retaining his existing position as chief of the general staff, according to reports.
The decision was issued following a recommendation from Defense Minister Prince Khalid bin Salman. It also came after the king reviewed the regulations governing military personnel's service and the relevant royal directives.
The leadership change takes place as attacks by Yemen's Houthi movement against Saudi Arabia have intensified since July.
Under the royal directive, Fahd Al-Salman has been reassigned as an adviser to the defense minister on military affairs, while Fayyad Al-Ruwaili has been named his successor as commander of the Joint Forces, retaining his existing position as chief of the general staff, according to reports.
The decision was issued following a recommendation from Defense Minister Prince Khalid bin Salman. It also came after the king reviewed the regulations governing military personnel's service and the relevant royal directives.
The leadership change takes place as attacks by Yemen's Houthi movement against Saudi Arabia have intensified since July.
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