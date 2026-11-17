MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Russian President Vladimir Putin will visit Tajikistan on November 19–20 for talks with Tajik President Emomali Rahmon, with discussions expected to focus on strengthening bilateral strategic partnership and addressing key regional and international issues.

According to a statement published on the Kremlin's official website, Putin will travel to Tajikistan at Rahmon's invitation for a working visit.

The two presidents are expected to discuss the further development of Russian-Tajik relations, which are based on a strategic partnership and alliance. The agenda will include key areas of bilateral cooperation, as well as current developments in the international and regional landscape.

The visit comes as Moscow and Dushanbe continue to maintain close political and diplomatic engagement and cooperate across a range of areas. Both countries are members of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), providing platforms for coordination on regional security and economic issues.

Russia is also one of Tajikistan's major economic partners, with bilateral engagement spanning trade, investment, energy, migration and transport. Labor migration remains an important dimension of relations, as a large number of Tajik citizens work in Russia and remittances contribute to Tajikistan's economy.

Russia and Tajikistan also cooperate closely in education, cultural exchanges, border security and military training, reflecting the broad scope of their longstanding strategic partnership.