Azerbaijan Approves Pension Provision Agreement With Uzbekistan
Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has enacted the law ratifying the agreement, which was concluded in Tashkent on August 23, 2026.
The full text of the document has been published on the official website of the President of Azerbaijan.
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