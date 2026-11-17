MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The "Agreement between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of the Republic of Uzbekistan on Cooperation in the Field of Pension Provision" has been approved.

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has enacted the law ratifying the agreement, which was concluded in Tashkent on August 23, 2026.

The full text of the document has been published on the official website of the President of Azerbaijan.