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Palomino Laboratories, Inc. has appointed NBA Champion Tristan Thompson to its strategic advisory board, focused on strategic investor expansion, global partnerships across AI infrastructure. Thompson will support Palomino's investor relations as AI adoption drives unprecedented demand for scalable, low-latency, and energy-efficient interconnect solutions.



GOLETA, Calif., Nov. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Palomino Laboratories, Inc. (OTCQB: PALX) ('Palomino' or the 'Company'), an artificial intelligence (AI) interconnect technology company, today announced the appointment of NBA Champion Tristan Thompson to its strategic advisory board.

In this role, Thompson will support Palomino's leadership on strategic growth initiatives, international business development, and market expansion across high-performance compute infrastructure, with a focus on next-generation interconnect technologies engineered to address the limitations of traditional interconnect technologies in hyperscale and edge data center environments. His advisory focus will also include supporting relationship development with data center operators and capital partners, including in the Middle East, as Palomino expands its global footprint.

As AI adoption accelerates across industries, demand for scalable, low-latency, and energy-efficient infrastructure has reached unprecedented levels. Traditional interconnects solutions, such as copper are increasingly challenged by bandwidth limitations, latency bottlenecks, and rising deployment costs within modern data center environments. Palomino is developing next-generation AI interconnect solutions designed to address these constraints, including:



Electrical Integrated Circuits (EIC's) enhancing the speed of copper,

EIC's optimizing the performance of MicroVCSEL optical sources, and EIC's with integrated gallium nitride ICs for MicroLED interconnects.



Jeffrey B. Shealy, Co-Founder and CEO, commented: "Tristan understands scale, performance, and discipline at the highest level. As AI infrastructure becomes one of the defining industries of this decade, having strategic advisors who think in terms of global deployment of AI and long-term growth is invaluable." Mr. Shealy continued,“Since leaving the NBA, Thompson has established himself as a successful international businessman with dominant focus on the AI datacenter community and we look forward to working with him to explore new business opportunities.”

Tristan Thompson commented: "AI is reshaping everything, from sports analytics to enterprise systems. But none of it works without high performing infrastructure behind it. What Palomino Labs is building is not incremental, it is disruptive and foundational to how information is routed in a data center. I look forward to helping the team tell the Palomino story to a broader global audience and the leaders building the future of AI infrastructure to unlock the next era of compute."

About Palomino Laboratories

Palomino Laboratories is an artificial intelligence (AI) interconnect technology company headquartered in Goleta, California, developing next-generation connectivity solutions for the rapidly evolving AI infrastructure market. The Company's product focus addresses AI interconnect solutions in the 0-to-50 meters range and includes: (i) silicon chipsets enhancing the speed of copper, (ii) silicon optical integrated circuits (IC's) optimizing the performance of MicroVCSEL interconnects, and (iii) silicon and gallium nitride IC's for MicroLED interconnects. Our chipsets enable high-bandwidth, low-latency, and energy-efficient data movement across AI systems. Palomino's solutions are designed to support the growing performance demands of AI, high-performance computing (HPC), enterprise networking, hyperscale data centers and advanced robotics as increasingly intelligent systems require faster, more efficient, and more reliable data connectivity.

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Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other statements that are predictive in nature, that depend upon or refer to future events or conditions. All statements other than statements of historical fact are statements that could be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include words such as "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "could," "believes," "estimates" and similar expressions. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual results to be materially different from any future results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, the factors listed under "Risk Factors" in the Company's filings with the SEC, including Forms 10-K, 10-Q and 8-K. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release. Except as may be required by law, the Company does not undertake any obligation to release publicly any revisions to such forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

For further information

Palomino Laboratories Inc.

Jeffrey B. Shealy, CEO

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