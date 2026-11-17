MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CALGARY, Alberta, Nov. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bonterra Energy Corp. (“Bonterra” or the“Company”) (TSX: BNE; OTCQX: BNEFF), a Calgary based oil and gas producer, is pleased to announce that its common shares have commenced trading on the OTCQXBest Market in the United States under the symbol“BNEFF.”

Bonterra's common shares will continue to trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol“BNE.” Trading on the OTCQX Best Market is expected to enhance Bonterra's visibility and accessibility among U.S. investors, broaden awareness of the Company within the U.S. investment community and provide convenient access to Bonterra's financial disclosure and market information through OTC Markets.

“Commencing trading on the OTCQX Best Market is an important step in expanding Bonterra's presence and visibility within the U.S. investment community,” said Patrick Oliver, President and Chief Executive Officer of Bonterra.“With stable, free cash flow–generating production in the Pembina Cardium and a deep inventory of high-return growth opportunities in the Bonanza Charlie Lake and Wembley Montney, Bonterra offers a compelling investment proposition through exposure to three premier light oil plays at what we believe is an attractive valuation. OTCQX provides an additional platform to introduce that story to a broader audience as we continue to execute our strategy and create long-term value for shareholders.”

The OTCQX Best Market is operated by OTC Markets Group Inc. and provides an established U.S. trading market for qualifying U.S. and international companies. Companies trading on OTCQX must meet applicable financial, corporate governance and disclosure standards.

About Bonterra Energy Corp.

Bonterra Energy Corp. (TSX: BNE; OTCQX: BNEFF) is a Calgary-based oil and gas producer offering investors exposure to a portfolio of high-impact assets across three of Alberta's premier light oil plays. Bonterra leverages the stable production and free cash flow of the Pembina Cardium - one of Canada's largest oil plays - alongside the growth potential of the Bonanza Charlie Lake and Wembley Montney. Built on disciplined growth, capital efficiency, and balance sheet discipline, Bonterra is positioned to deliver long-term, sustainable value to shareholders through commodity cycles.

For more information, visit or follow Bonterra on LinkedIn and X.

For further information please contact: Bonterra Energy Corp.

Patrick Oliver, President & CEO

Scott Johnston, CFO

Telephone: (403) 262-5307

Fax: (403) 265-7488

Email: ...

U.S. investors can access current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for Bonterra at