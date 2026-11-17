Midera Food Processing Reports Third Quarter 2026 Results
| FY 2026
Guidance
|(in millions, except percentages)
|
FY 2025
Actuals
|
Prior 6
|
Current
| % change
vs. FY 2025 7
|Net sales
|$853
|$935-965
|$953-973
|~13%
|Change in Organic net sales1,8
|~7%
|Estimated Standalone Adjusted EBITDA 1, 2
|$140
|$160-176
|$168-178
|~24%
The Company is also providing the following modeling assumptions for full-year 2026:
- Non-cash share-based compensation expense: $12 million to $13 million Depreciation and Amortization: $26 million to $28 million Interest expense, net9: $8 million to $9 million Diluted Weighted Average Shares Outstanding: 45 million to 46 million
Conference Call Details
The Company has scheduled a conference call to discuss its fiscal third quarter 2026 financial results at 9:00 AM Central Time (10:00 AM Eastern Time) today.
The live audio webcast of the conference call will be accessible in the News & Events section on the Company's Investor Relations website at An archived replay of the webcast will also be available shortly after the live event has concluded.
About Midera Food Processing
Midera Food Processing provides food processing equipment and automation solutions for industrial protein, bakery, and snack producers, delivering total line solutions from preparation and thermal processing through packaging. With a portfolio of 30+ industry-leading brands reaching customers across six continents, Midera helps food processors produce safer, more consistent products while improving efficiency and reducing waste at scale. Headquartered in Rosemont, Illinois, Midera employs approximately 2,900 people worldwide. For more information about Midera, please visit .
________________________________
1Non-GAAP financial measure. For further information, please refer to the“Non-GAAP Financial Measures” section of this press release.
2The first half of 2026 includes estimated standalone public company costs of $16 million.
3Guidance as of August 13, 2026.
4Change at the midpoint of guidance for Net sales and Estimated Standalone Adjusted EBITDA.
5The midpoint of the guidance for change in organic net sales excludes ~5% related to acquisitions and ~1% related to changes in foreign exchange rates.
6Interest expense, net in the first half of 2026 includes insignificant net interest expense of $0.4 million as the Company entered into its credit agreement on June 29, 2026.
Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains“forward-looking statements” subject to the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding the Company's expectations with respect to the Company's future performance, strategy, growth opportunities and value creation following the completed Spin-off from Middleby. Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, any statement that may predict, forecast, indicate or imply future results, performance or achievements, and are typically identified with words such as“may,”“could,”“should,”“will,”“would,”“believe,”“anticipate,”“estimate,”“expect,”“aim,”“intend,”“plan” or words or phrases of similar meaning. The Company cautions investors that such statements are estimates and are highly dependent upon a variety of factors. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which could cause the Company's actual results, performance or outcomes to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. The following are some of the important factors that could cause the Company's actual results, performance or outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements: changing market conditions, including inflation; volatility in earnings resulting from goodwill impairment losses, which may occur irregularly and in varying amounts; variability in financing costs and interest rates; quarterly variations in operating results; dependence on key customers; risks associated with the Company's foreign operations, including international exposure, political risks affecting international sales, market acceptance and demand for the Company's products and the Company's ability to manage the risk associated with the exposure to foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations; the impact of tariffs, sanctions and other trade restrictions; the Company's ability to protect its trademarks, copyrights and other intellectual property; the impact of competitive products and pricing; the impact of announced management and organizational changes; intense competition in the Company's business including the impact of both new and established global competitors; unfavorable tax law changes and tax authority rulings; cybersecurity attacks and other breaches in security; the continued ability to realize profitable growth through the sourcing and completion of strategic acquisitions, including the successful integration of acquired businesses; the timely development and market acceptance of the Company's products; the availability and cost of raw materials; the potential that the Company does not realize all of the expected benefits of the Spin-off; the failure of the Spin-off to qualify for the expected tax treatment; potential adverse effects of the Spin-off, including on the ability of the Company to develop and maintain relationships with personnel, customers, suppliers and others with whom it does business or the Company's business, financial condition, results of operations and financial performance; and other risks detailed in the Company's U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) filings. All forward-looking statements are expressly qualified in their entirety by these cautionary statements. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date hereof and, except as required by federal securities laws and rules and regulations of the SEC, the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
Contacts:
Investors
Rob Fagan
VP, FP&A and Investor Relations
...
Media
Michael Wolfe
ICR
...
| MIDERA FOOD PROCESSING, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS
(amounts in millions, except per share amounts)
(unaudited)
|Three Months Ended
|Nine Months Ended
|October 3, 2026
|September 27, 2025
|October 3, 2026
|September 27, 2025
|Net sales
|$
|228.9
|$
|202.3
|$
|699.3
|$
|587.5
|Cost of sales
|145.7
|133.3
|452.0
|376.6
|Gross profit
|83.2
|69.0
|247.3
|210.9
|Selling, general and administrative expenses
|50.1
|47.4
|172.0
|147.3
|Restructuring expenses
|1.7
|-
|1.8
|0.1
|Income from operations
|31.4
|21.6
|73.5
|63.5
|Interest expense (income), net
|3.5
|(0.5
|)
|3.9
|(1.5
|)
|Other (income) expense, net
|(0.4
|)
|2.7
|1.0
|(8.3
|)
|Earnings before income taxes
|28.3
|19.4
|68.6
|73.3
|Provision for income taxes
|7.4
|5.1
|22.6
|17.7
|Net earnings
|$
|20.9
|$
|14.3
|$
|46.0
|$
|55.6
|Net earnings per share:
|Basic
|$
|0.46
|$
|0.32
|$
|1.02
|$
|1.23
|Diluted
|$
|0.46
|$
|0.32
|$
|1.02
|$
|1.23
|Weighted average common shares outstanding:
|Basic
|45.2
|45.2
|45.2
|45.2
|Diluted
|45.3
|45.2
|45.2
|45.2
| MIDERA FOOD PROCESSING, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(amounts in millions, except share and per share amounts)
(unaudited)
|October 3, 2026
|January 3, 2026
|ASSETS
|Current assets:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|49.2
|$
|90.9
|Accounts receivable, net
|228.2
|215.3
|Related party accounts receivable
|-
|2.2
|Inventories, net
|204.7
|193.6
|Prepaid expenses and other
|100.1
|79.6
|Total current assets
|582.2
|581.6
|Property, plant and equipment, net
|158.4
|163.2
|Goodwill
|494.7
|502.3
|Other intangibles, net
|162.1
|173.3
|Long-term deferred tax assets
|0.6
|1.4
|Related party loans receivable
|-
|11.7
|Other assets
|32.0
|27.5
|Total assets
|$
|1,430.0
|$
|1,461.0
|LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
|Current liabilities:
|Current maturities of long-term debt
|$
|4.3
|$
|4.8
|Accounts payable
|69.2
|77.1
|Related party accounts payable
|-
|2.1
|Accrued expenses
|232.1
|217.2
|Total current liabilities
|305.6
|301.2
|Long-term debt
|244.7
|28.7
|Long-term deferred tax liability
|37.0
|35.1
|Other non-current liabilities
|32.8
|35.3
|Commitments and contingencies
|Equity:
| Common stock, par value $0.01 per share, 95,000,000 shares authorized,
45,230,455 shares issued at October 3, 2026
|0.5
|-
|Treasury stock at cost, 14,700 shares at October 3, 2026
|(0.6
|)
|-
|Additional paid-in capital
|829.2
|-
|Retained earnings
|20.9
|-
|Net Parent Investment (NPI)
|-
|1,088.2
|Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|(40.1
|)
|(27.5
|)
|Total equity
|809.9
|1,060.7
|Total liabilities and equity
|$
|1,430.0
|$
|1,461.0
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
The Company uses non-GAAP financial measures to supplement the financial measures presented in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States (“GAAP”). The non-GAAP financial measures disclosed by the Company should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP, and the financial results prepared in accordance with GAAP. In addition, the non-GAAP financial measures do not have standard meanings and may vary from similarly titled non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies. The Company believes that its presentation of non-GAAP financial measures is useful because it provides investors and securities analysts with the same information that it uses internally for purposes of assessing its core operating and financial performance. The Company has not provided a reconciliation of forward-looking Estimated Standalone Adjusted EBITDA to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, net earnings, because certain items cannot be reasonably estimated at this time without unreasonable effort. These items include, but are not limited to, restructuring charges and the impact of changes in foreign exchange rates. The timing and magnitude of these items are uncertain and could have a material impact on the Company's results reported in accordance with GAAP.
Definitions of the non-GAAP financial measures presented are as follows:
- Change in Organic net sales is defined as the change in net sales adjusted to exclude the impact of acquisitions and foreign exchange rates. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net earnings before interest, income taxes, depreciation and intangible amortization, or EBITDA, adjusted to exclude restructuring, acquisition related adjustments, impairment charges, share-based compensation and other items which management considers to be outside core operating results. Adjusted EBITDA margin is defined as Adjusted EBITDA divided by net sales. Estimated Standalone Adjusted EBITDA is defined as Adjusted EBITDA less estimated incremental recurring costs for the Company to operate certain corporate support functions as a standalone public company (executive management, finance, accounting, tax, treasury, information technology and legal, among others). Estimated Standalone Adjusted EBITDA margin is defined as Estimated Standalone Adjusted EBITDA divided by net sales. Adjusted net earnings is defined as net earnings adjusted to exclude intangible amortization, restructuring, acquisition related adjustments, impairment charges, and other items which management considers to be outside core operating results. Adjusted diluted earnings per share (“EPS”) is defined as Adjusted net earnings divided by diluted weighted average common shares outstanding. Free cash flow is defined as net cash provided by operating activities less capital expenditures. Net debt is defined as current maturities of long-term debt and long-term debt less cash and cash equivalents. Net leverage ratio is defined as net debt divided by last twelve months Estimated Standalone Adjusted EBITDA.
In the third quarter of 2026, the Company revised its definition of acquisition related adjustments to include transaction costs related to both potential and completed transactions, which management considers to be outside core operating results. Prior period amounts have been recast to conform to the revised definition.
The Company believes change in Organic net sales, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, Estimated Standalone Adjusted EBITDA, Estimated Standalone Adjusted EBITDA margin, Adjusted net earnings, and Adjusted diluted EPS are useful as supplements to its GAAP results of operations to evaluate certain aspects of its operations and financial performance, and its management team primarily focuses on non-GAAP items in evaluating performance for business planning purposes. The Company believes free cash flow is useful to investors as a measure of cash generated from operations that can be used for debt repayment, acquisitions, and other strategic investments. The Company believes net debt and net leverage ratio are useful to investors in understanding our overall financial condition.
| MIDERA FOOD PROCESSING, INC.
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
(in millions, except percentages and per share amounts)
(unaudited)
| Reconciliation of Change in Net sales to Change in Organic net sales
|Three Months Ended
|Nine Months Ended
|October 3, 2026
|October 3, 2026
|Change in Net sales
|13.1
|%
|19.0
|%
|Less: Acquisitions
|2.0
|%
|6.1
|%
|Less: Foreign exchange rates
|(0.4
|)%
|1.4
|%
|Change in Organic net sales
|11.5
|%
|11.5
|%
|Reconciliation of Net earnings to Adjusted EBITDA and Estimated Standalone Adjusted EBITDA
|Three Months Ended
|Nine Months Ended
|LTM (1) Ended
| October 3,
2026
| September 27,
2025
| October 3,
2026
| September 27,
2025
| October 3,
2026
|Net sales
|$
|228.9
|$
|202.3
|$
|699.3
|$
|587.5
|$
|965.0
|Net earnings
|20.9
|14.3
|46.0
|55.6
|73.1
|Net earnings % of net sales
|9.1
|%
|7.1
|%
|6.6
|%
|9.5
|%
|7.6
|%
|Interest expense (income), net
|3.5
|(0.5
|)
|3.9
|(1.5
|)
|3.4
|Provision for income taxes
|7.4
|5.1
|22.6
|17.7
|34.2
|Depreciation expense
|4.0
|3.4
|12.2
|9.7
|15.8
|Amortization expense
|1.9
|3.1
|7.2
|8.6
|10.3
|Other (income) expense, net (2)
|(0.4
|)
|2.7
|1.0
|(8.3
|)
|0.6
|Non-cash share-based compensation expense
|2.7
|0.1
|7.3
|1.9
|8.6
|Restructuring expenses (3)
|1.7
|-
|1.8
|0.1
|2.2
|Acquisition related adjustments (4)
|0.7
|1.2
|0.4
|6.9
|3.6
|Impairment charges
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1.3
|Separation costs (5)
|0.5
|4.5
|17.0
|13.1
|20.5
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|42.9
|$
|33.9
|$
|119.4
|$
|103.8
|$
|173.6
|Adjusted EBITDA margin
|18.7
|%
|16.8
|%
|17.1
|%
|17.7
|%
|18.0
|%
|Recurring standalone cost adjustment (6)
|-
|(4.3
|)
|(1.3
|)
|(14.3
|)
|(5.5
|)
|Estimated Standalone Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|42.9
|$
|29.6
|$
|118.1
|$
|89.5
|$
|168.1
|Estimated Standalone Adjusted EBITDA margin
|18.7
|%
|14.6
|%
|16.9
|%
|15.2
|%
|17.4
|%
(1) Last twelve months ("LTM").
(2)Other (income) expense, net consists of foreign exchange gains and losses and other non-operating items which management considers to be outside core operating results.
(3)Restructuring expenses relate primarily to headcount reductions and facility consolidations.
(4)Acquisition related adjustments consist of changes in the fair value of contingent consideration, inventory step-up charges, and transaction costs related to both potential and completed transactions.
(5)Separation costs relate to the separation of Midera and the establishment of the functions necessary to operate as a standalone public company. These costs include professional services fees, such as legal counsel, financial advisors and accounting and tax advisors, rebranding costs, and other third party costs.
(6)Estimated incremental recurring costs for Midera to operate certain corporate support functions as a standalone public company (executive management, finance, accounting, tax, treasury, information technology and legal, among others).
| MIDERA FOOD PROCESSING, INC.
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
(in millions, except percentages and per share amounts)
(unaudited)
| Reconciliation of Net earnings and Diluted EPS to Adjusted net earnings and Adjusted diluted EPS
|Three Months Ended
|October 3, 2026
|Net earnings
|$
|20.9
|Amortization expense
|1.9
|Restructuring expenses (1)
|1.7
|Acquisition related adjustments (2)
|0.7
|Separation costs (3)
|0.5
|Income tax effects of the non-GAAP adjustments above (4)
|(1.2
|)
|Adjusted net earnings
|$
|24.5
|Diluted weighted average common shares outstanding
|45.3
|Diluted EPS
|$
|0.46
|Adjusted diluted EPS
|$
|0.54
(1) Restructuring expenses relate primarily to headcount reductions and facility consolidations.
(2)Acquisition related adjustments consist of changes in the fair value of contingent consideration, inventory step-up charges, and transaction costs related to both potential and completed transactions.
(3)Separation costs relate to the separation of Midera and the establishment of the functions necessary to operate as a standalone public company. These costs include professional services fees, rebranding costs, and other third party costs.
(4)Income tax effects of non-GAAP adjustments are calculated using the applicable tax rates in the jurisdictions of the underlying adjustments.
| Reconciliation of Net cash provided by operating activities to Free cash flow
|Three Months Ended
|October 3, 2026
|Net cash provided by operating activities
|$
|13.4
|Less: Capital expenditures
|(4.1
|)
|Free cash flow
|$
|9.3
| Net debt and Net leverage ratio
|October 3, 2026
|Current maturities of long-term debt
|$
|4.3
|Long-term debt
|244.7
|Total debt
|249.0
|Less: Cash and cash equivalents
|(49.2
|)
|Net debt
|$
|199.8
|LTM Estimated Standalone Adjusted EBITDA
|168.1
|Net leverage ratio
|1.2
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