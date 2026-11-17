MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New integrated plant offering combines proven PEM technology with a standardized outdoor-ready 20 MW block architecture to reduce costs, accelerate execution and streamline utility-scale hydrogen deployment

Pre-engineered design reduces traditional EPC engineering and integration scope, with a next-generation balance-of-plant architecture targeting a footprint of less than one acre per 100 MW of electrolyzer capacity

SLINGERLANDS, N.Y., Nov. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ: PLUG), a global leader in comprehensive hydrogen solutions for the hydrogen economy, today announced the commercial launch of GenEcoTM Scale, a new integrated electrolyzer plant offering for utility-scale hydrogen production, with Arcadia eFuels as its first customer for the 280-megawatt (MW) hydrogen plant at Project ARC in Texas.

Built around a standardized 20 MW block architecture, GenEco Scale combines Plug's proven proton exchange membrane (PEM) electrolyzer technology with integrated balance-of-plant systems into a modular, pre-engineered solution for hydrogen production projects of approximately 100 MW and above. Leveraging proven, already-deployed electrolyzer stack technology, the outdoor-ready architecture integrates critical supporting equipment to reduce the need for additional buildings and infrastructure, helping developers and engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) partners lower costs, accelerate and simplify project execution.

Arcadia eFuels Selects GenEco Scale for 280 MW Project ARC

Arcadia eFuels is the first customer for GenEco Scale, with Plug completing the technical evaluation and front-end engineering design (FEED) study for the 280 MW hydrogen plant at Project ARC in Texas.

Project ARC builds on Plug and Arcadia eFuels' strategic partnership, which includes a previously announced 280 MW electrolyzer supply agreement for Project ENDOR in Denmark. Once operational, Project ARC is designed to produce approximately 23.2 million gallons of electro-sustainable aviation fuel (e-SAF) annually, using renewable hydrogen as a foundational feedstock.

“When developing a project of this scale, it's not just about selecting the right technology. It's about having a clear, cost-effective path from engineering through construction,” said Amy Hebert, Chief Executive Officer of Arcadia eFuels.“Reducing the engineering burden on our EPC partners and minimizing the complexity of bringing these systems together were important considerations for Project ARC. We see GenEco Scale as an approach that can help us move forward with greater efficiency and confidence, building on our established partnership with Plug. Together, we're taking another step toward producing the world's future fuels to protect our environment and power our world.”

A More Efficient Model for Large-Scale Hydrogen Plant Delivery

Unlike traditional electrolyzer equipment supply models, which require EPC contractors to engineer and integrate multiple equipment packages, GenEco Scale provides a more integrated solution with much of that engineering completed upfront. Supported by a mature engineering package and standardized reference plant design, the solution reduces EPC engineering and integration scope, allowing partners to focus resources on broader facility construction and site execution.

The next-generation balance-of-plant design also represents a significant advancement in how large-scale electrolyzer plants are configured. By arranging process skids and cooling equipment vertically across multiple levels, GenEco Scale targets a footprint of less than one acre per 100 MW of electrolyzer capacity, reducing land, infrastructure and capital requirements.

"Our customers aren't just looking for more electrolyzer capacity. They're looking for ways to build large-scale hydrogen projects at a lower cost," said José Luis Crespo, President and Chief Executive Officer of Plug. "By reducing the physical footprint and infrastructure required, we're helping developers lower capital expenditures and improve overall project economics. GenEco Scale is purpose-built for projects like Arcadia eFuels' 280 MW Project ARC, where efficiency and cost optimization are critical at this scale."

Key benefits of GenEco Scale include:



Reduced total installed costs: An optimized, outdoor-ready design minimizes the need for additional process buildings, land and supporting infrastructure.

Accelerated project execution: Pre-engineered designs and factory-built, factory-tested modules streamline installation, integration and commissioning.

Reduced EPC engineering and integration scope: A mature, FEED-level reference plant design reduces project-specific engineering, supplier interfaces and coordination requirements.

Modular scalability: Standardized 20 MW building blocks enable repeatable plant configurations for projects of approximately 100 MW and above.

Safety-focused design: Engineered to oil-and-gas process-safety standards, the integrated architecture is designed to reduce on-site hydrogen inventory and enhance operational safety. Simplified accountability: Plug serves as the single responsible original equipment manufacturer (OEM) for the integrated electrolyzer process plant.

GenEco Scale builds on Plug's decades of electrolyzer experience, more than 320 MW of PEM electrolyzer capacity shipped worldwide, and firsthand experience developing and operating its own hydrogen production facilities. These capabilities have informed the offering's standardized plant architecture, combining proven technology with real-world operating insights.

Learn more about GenEco Scale at Plug's upcoming 2026 Symposium on November 19, where Plug will highlight the new offering and its approach to simplifying large-scale hydrogen production. Register today at: .

GenEco Scale is commercially available today for developers pursuing utility-scale hydrogen projects. To learn more, explore the GenEco Scale product page or contact Plug's team to discuss your project needs.

About Plug Power

Plug is building the global hydrogen economy with a fully integrated ecosystem spanning production, storage, delivery, and power generation. A first mover in the industry, Plug provides electrolyzers, liquid hydrogen, fuel cell systems, storage tanks, and fueling infrastructure to customers worldwide across material handling, industrial applications, and energy production, advancing energy independence and decarbonization at scale.

Plug has deployed electrolyzers on five continents, along with more than 76,000 fuel cell systems and 275 fueling stations, and is the world's largest user of liquid hydrogen. Its expanding generation network produces 40 tons of hydrogen per day, supplying large-scale projects that redefine industrial power for customers globally.

Headquartered in New York, with employees and state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities around the world, Plug powers global leaders like BMW, BP, Walmart, Amazon, and Home Depot.

For more information, visit .

About Arcadia eFuels

Arcadia eFuels is dedicated to producing the world's future fuels, helping protect our environment while powering our world. These net-zero carbon fuels will allow the transport sector, namely aviation and shipping, to use fuels directly, without changes to existing engines and infrastructure. Arcadia eFuels aims to produce fuels worldwide to help meet the aviation industry's decarbonization goals.

Please visit to learn more or contact us at ....

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Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that involve significant risks and uncertainties about Plug Power Inc. (“Plug”), including but not limited to statements regarding: the anticipated capabilities, benefits, performance, scalability and commercial adoption of GenEcoTM Scale; the ability of GenEco Scale's standardized, modular and pre-engineered architecture to reduce engineering and integration requirements, total installed costs, land and infrastructure requirements, capital expenditures, project timelines and project complexity; the ability of GenEco Scale to achieve its targeted footprint of less than one acre per 100 MW of electrolyzer capacity and to improve project economics, safety and accountability; the development, financing, permitting, construction, timing, completion and operation of Project ARC and other utility-scale hydrogen projects; the anticipated deployment of GenEco Scale for the proposed 280 MW hydrogen plant at Project ARC; Project ARC's anticipated production of approximately 23.2 million gallons of electro-sustainable aviation fuel annually; and Plug's relationship and future business opportunities with Arcadia eFuels. These forward-looking statements are based on Plug's current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements.

These risks and uncertainties include, among others, the risk that Project ARC or other customer projects may not obtain final investment approval, financing, permits, governmental approvals, sufficient renewable power or other necessary inputs; the risk that projects may be delayed, reduced in scope, modified, suspended or canceled; the ability of Plug, its customers, suppliers, engineering, procurement and construction contractors and other partners to complete engineering, procurement, manufacturing, construction, installation, integration and commissioning activities on schedule and within budget; the ability of GenEco Scale to achieve its anticipated technical performance, cost, footprint, safety, reliability and operational benefits under actual project conditions; changes in customer demand, project economics, energy prices, supply chains, tariffs, trade policies, government incentives, tax credits, laws and regulations; Plug's ability to manufacture and deliver electrolyzer equipment and integrated systems at scale; and the other risks and uncertainties described in Plug's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including under the“Risk Factors” section of Plug's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and other filings Plug makes from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on them. Plug undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.