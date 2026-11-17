MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) What a boutique or mid-size travel company can settle before the next disruption so extra agents know what they can approve for a stranded traveler.

Denver, CO, Nov. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- U.S. airlines canceled 2.6% of their scheduled flights in November 2025, the month of Thanksgiving travel, compared with 1.5% across the full year, according to the U.S. Department of Transportation's Air Travel Consumer Report.* Boutique and mid-size travel companies that use travel and hospitality customer support outsourcing can settle with their partner, ahead of holiday travel, what extra agents can do for a stranded traveler and how those agents get onto the queue. Transcom, a provider of AI and digitally enhanced customer experience (CX) services, supports aviation and hospitality companies with traveler and guest care and with refund and waiver support.

“A storm at a hub or a string of crew delays can turn an ordinary morning into a full day of rebooking and refund calls, with travelers asking where they're sleeping tonight,” said Evelyn Hamilton, Global Bid Manager at Transcom, who has spent more than 13 years in the travel industry, including bid management on multimillion-dollar RFPs for Fortune 100 companies.“Each of those calls needs an agent who already knows which flights are canceled and what the company is offering travelers that day. Get that to your partner first thing in the morning, and agents can start rebooking from the first call.”

How outsourced teams handle cancellation requests for a small airline or hotel group

A canceled flight can send travelers to the queue with several kinds of requests:



A seat on the next available flight

A refund or travel credit

A fee waiver for a change they didn't choose Help with a hotel or a missed connection

A hotel group or vacation rental operator takes calls about late arrivals and no-shows that same day, along with guests who can't leave and need to extend their stay. Sorting that list with the partner lets agents close the requests they're cleared for on the first contact and send the rest to the travel company's team. Transcom agents working booking changes and refund credits for a global travel company with more than 30 million customers a year resolved 78% of contacts on the first try across a six-week sample period.†

What agents trained for rebooking and refund conversations can approve

A partner can train agents for rebooking and refund conversations once the travel company decides which of those requests agents can approve on their own. The company might let agents rebook travelers on the same route within a set window and waive change fees on canceled flights, and it can cap the travel credits and hotel vouchers they issue at a fixed amount. Refunds above that amount and requests outside the published fare rules go to the company's team with the case notes attached.

“When an agent has to put a traveler on hold to ask permission for a travel credit, the traveler hears a company that hasn't made up its mind,” Hamilton said.“Hand your partner the approval list with dollar limits on it, then compare it against the cases agents escalated after the first disruption. Those escalations show you which limits were set too low.”

How to call in surge staffing for an itinerary disruption

A surge request can start when cancellations at a hub pass a set count or hold times run past a set limit. One named person, such as a duty manager, sends it through a channel the partner watches around the clock. The request should also say which channels the extra agents will cover and whether that includes nights and weekends.

Staffing plans can follow the hours when travelers call. For a global online travel and mobility compan with about 100 million customers, Transcom took three steps:



Analyzed call patterns by country and business line to build its schedules

Reviewed 24-hour call patterns to find low-volume periods Trained English-only agents to handle a wider range of inquiries

With those schedules in place, the program reached 74% first-contact resolution and kept agent attrition below 5%.†

Handing open cases back to the in-house team once flights resume

Refund and credit follow-ups can stay open after flights are moving again. The surge plan should set how long extra agents stay on once cancellations end and who decides which open cases move to the base team. Each of those cases needs a short handoff note so the base team can pick it up without asking the traveler to start over. First-contact resolution on disruption contacts then gives the company a number to build the next plan around.

A boutique airline or hotel group that settles surge triggers and handoff rules with its partner before Thanksgiving week gives extra agents what they need to resolve a stranded traveler's request without a callback. Transcom provides 24/7 traveler and guest support in 99+ languages by voice, text, chat, email and social media, and travel companies can see its travel and hospitality services at transcom.com/industries/services-and-utilities/travel-and-leisure.

Frequently asked questions

Question: Our small team can't keep up with traveler rebooking requests after a schedule disruption. What should we do?

Answer: A partner with travel-trained agents can take rebooking requests off the in-house team and send back only the cases that need the company's approval. That works when the partner already has the company's approval limits and a same-day brief on the affected flights.

Question: Can outsourced agents issue travel credits and fee waivers?

Answer: Yes, within limits the travel company sets. The company decides which waivers and rebookings agents can approve without checking in and gives agents access to the systems where those actions happen. Clear limits let agents finish the contact while the traveler is still on the line. For example, a company might let agents issue a travel credit for a missed connection up to a set value and route goodwill requests from loyalty members to its customer care team. Transcom's travel services include refund, credit and waiver support, along with help desk support for bookings and ancillary services.

Question: How do outsourced teams keep messaging consistent when hundreds of travelers cancel at once?

Answer: One approved disruption message gives every agent the same answer on phone, chat, email and social media. A named person at the travel company signs off on it and updates it at set times through the day, and the partner loads each version into agent scripts and the knowledge base. Travelers who hear the same answer on every channel have less reason to contact the company again to compare. Transcom's Agent Assist gives agents real-time suggestions drawn from knowledge bases and past contacts.

Question: Who offers after-hours support for business travelers who need rebooking during airline disruptions?

Answer: Travel management companies and corporate booking platforms can add an outsourced team for nights and weekends, with agents who rebook within each client company's travel policy and reach the travel manager when a traveler needs an exception. Transcom agents handle refunds and urgent travel disruption support for a North American business travel technology company, a program that grew from a 20-person pilot to 250 full-time employees across the Philippines and India in 16 months.†

Question: Who offers rapid deployment support when a hurricane forces property closures?

Answer: A hotel group or vacation rental operator needs a partner whose agents already know its properties and relocation options, so they can start rebooking guests the day a storm closes a property. Remote delivery keeps the queue staffed when the storm also reaches the partner's sites. Transcom runs work-at-home networks alongside its contact centers, so agents aren't tied to a single site.

*Source: U.S. Department of Transportation, Air Travel Consumer Report, December 2025 and full-year 2025 data, released March 20, 2026.

† Figures reflect results documented in Transcom case studies at transcom.com; outcomes vary by program, market, and scope. Anonymized clients remain anonymized per Transcom policy.

About Transcom

Transcom provides AI and digitally enhanced customer experience (CX) services to some of the world's most ambitious brands. More than 300 clients globally, including disruptive e-commerce players, category redefining fintechs, and technology legends rely on us for on-, off-, and nearshoring services. Transcom's over 30,000 employees work in 80+ contact centers and work-at-home networks across 29 countries, creating brilliant experiences in customer care, sales, content moderation and backoffice services. We help our clients drive their brands forward, customer satisfaction up and operating costs down. For more information, visit.

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