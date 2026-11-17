MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Successful ramp-up to 4.5 MW would represent a milestone achievement for the Company and the industry.

MONTREAL, Nov. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PyroGenesis Inc. (“PyroGenesis” or the“Company”) (TSX: PYR) (OTCQX: PYRGF) (FRA: 8PY1), a leader in ultra-high temperature processes and engineering innovation, and a plasma-based technology provider to heavy industry & defense, announces today that the operational ramp-up of the Company's 4.5 megawatts (MW) plasma torch system, which PyroGenesis supplied to a U.S. aeronautics and defense client, is underway.

The ramp-up represents a critical stage in the commissioning of ultra high-powered plasma torch systems. Unlike a conventional system startup, the commissioning of a plasma torch of this magnitude requires a carefully managed progression through increasing power levels, during which operating power is progressively increased through a series of controlled testing phases. Each phase provides an opportunity to assess the integration of the torch with its supporting equipment and the client's facility infrastructure, evaluate the system's operating characteristics, and make any necessary adjustments before advancing to higher power levels and the ultimate goal of 4.5 MW.









Image: an example configuration of PyroGenesis' 4.5 MW plasma torch.

As recently announced in PyroGenesis 2026 Q3 results (news release dated November 12, 2026), the 4.5 MW torch has already exceeded expectations, reaching performance and power benchmarks faster than anticipated and with greater efficiencies. The plasma torch recently passed the 2.8 MW mark in preliminary operational sessions.

“Initial ramp-up sessions so far are extremely impressive. This is an important stage in the deployment of our new generation of plasma torches,” said Mr. P. Peter Pascali, President and CEO of PyroGenesis.“When dealing with technology operating at these extraordinary power levels, the controlled ramp-up allows us to validate performance parameters and confirm that the entire system is functioning as intended at the power levels required by our client. We will provide further updates as the ramp-up progresses.”

The project also has broader significance for PyroGenesis' relationship with the client. As previously announced (news release dated October 21, 2024), the same client subsequently awarded PyroGenesis a contract valued at approximately $27 million (US$19.6 million) for the development of a 20 MW plasma torch system. Based on the Company's research, the 20 MW system is expected to be among the most powerful plasma torches ever produced commercially.

“The importance of this project extends beyond the 4.5 MW system itself,” continued Mr. Pascali.“It is part of a much larger technological progression, one that has already led to the subsequent 20 MW plasma torch order from this same client. The experience and knowledge gained through the commissioning and operation of the 4.5 MW system are valuable as we continue developing increasingly powerful plasma solutions. We believe our ability to deliver technology at these power levels positions PyroGenesis to address a growing range of specialized applications where extreme temperatures, precise control, and high power are essential.”

The 4.5 MW plasma torch represents the next step in PyroGenesis' ongoing development of increasingly powerful plasma systems. In 2020, the Company offered a 900 kW plasma torch platform, followed by the development of a 2.5 MW system in 2022.

The Client is a leading center for innovation, technology development, and testing in support of critical U.S. defense, military, and aeronautics applications. Its research facilities provide specialized full-scale testing environments that support the development and evaluation of technologies considered important to U.S. national security.

About PyroGenesis Inc.

PyroGenesis leverages 35 years of plasma technology leadership to deliver advanced engineering solutions to energy, propulsion, destruction, process heating, emissions, and materials development challenges across heavy industry and defense. Its customers include global leaders in aluminum, aerospace, steel, iron ore, utilities, environmental services, military, and government. From its Montreal headquarters and local manufacturing facilities, PyroGenesis' engineers, scientists, and technicians drive innovation and commercialization of energy transition and ultra-high temperature technology. PyroGenesis' operations are ISO 9001:2015 and AS9100D certified, with ISO certification maintained since 1997. PyroGenesis' shares trade on the TSX (PYR), OTCQX (PYRGF), and Frankfurt (8PY1) stock exchanges.

Cautionary and Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains“forward-looking information” and“forward-looking statements” (collectively,“forward-looking statements”) within the meaning of applicable securities laws. In some cases, but not necessarily in all cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as“plans”,“targets”,“expects” or“does not expect”,“is expected”,“an opportunity exists”,“is positioned”,“estimates”,“intends”,“assumes”,“anticipates” or“does not anticipate” or“believes”, or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results“may”,“could”,“would”,“might”,“will” or“will be taken”,“occur” or“be achieved”. In addition, any statements that refer to expectations, projections or other characterizations of future events or circumstances contain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts, nor guarantees or assurances of future performance but instead represent management's current beliefs, expectations, estimates and projections regarding future events and operating performance. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based on a number of opinions, assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by PyroGenesis as of the date of this release, are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that may differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ, possibly materially, from those indicated by the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the risk factors identified under“Risk Factors” in PyroGenesis' latest annual information form, and in other periodic filings that it has made and may make in the future with the securities commissions or similar regulatory authorities, all of which are available under PyroGenesis' profile on SEDAR+ at These factors are not intended to represent a complete list of the factors that could affect PyroGenesis. However, such risk factors should be considered carefully. There can be no assurance that such estimates and assumptions will prove to be correct. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release. PyroGenesis undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, except as required by applicable securities laws. Neither the Toronto Stock Exchange, its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Toronto Stock Exchange) nor the OTCQX Best Market accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

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A photo accompanying this announcement is available at