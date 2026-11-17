MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Charity Intelligence recognition highlights the importance of accountability and transparency in supporting children across Canada

BRAMPTON, Ontario, Nov. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- President's Choice Children's Charity has been named one of Charity Intelligence Canada's 2026 Top 100 Rated Charities, earning a five-star rating in recognition of its commitment to transparency, accountability and reporting on the results of its work.

Through its Power Full KidsTM programs, President's Choice Children's Charity works with schools and communities across Canada to provide nutritious meals and snacks, while helping children develop important food skills. The recognition reflects the Charity's leadership and impact in delivering on its commitments.

In 2025 alone, the Charity reached more than one million children and youth across 2,162 program locations in Canada, helping remove hunger as a barrier to education.

“Being recognized among Charity Intelligence's Top 100 Rated Charities is meaningful to us because of the trust that families, schools and supporters place in our work,” said Shantelle Rhynold, Executive Director, President's Choice Children's Charity.“This recognition reflects the collective efforts of our donors, partners and the communities we serve. With so many children relying on access to nutritious food during the school day, our focus remains on helping more students get the food and skills they need to learn, grow and thrive.”

Charity Intelligence evaluates Canadian charities based on factors including financial transparency, results reporting and cost efficiency, helping donors make informed decisions about their charitable giving.

With the support of founding partner Loblaw Companies Limited, along with its colleagues, customers and vendor partners, President's Choice Children's Charity continues to work toward a future where children can focus on learning rather than hunger.

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