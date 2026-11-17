MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Standing Investments score increases to 82.66, validating continued improvement in portfolio performance

ATLANTA, Nov. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Americold (NYSE: COLD), a global leader in temperature-controlled logistics, real estate and value-added services, today announced it has been named a 2026 GRESB Sector Leader in the Americas, Industrial category through the GRESB Real Estate Assessment Standing Investments Benchmark. Americold earned the recognition for the second consecutive year while increasing its overall score to 82.66, up from 81 in 2025.

The recognition provides independent validation of Americold's continued progress in managing the temperature-controlled infrastructure at the center of its customers' supply chains. GRESB evaluates both management practices and portfolio performance across areas including governance, risk management, energy, emissions and resource management.

“We are pleased to recognize Americold Realty Trust as a GRESB Sector Leader," said Reid Morgan, Account Director, North America, GRESB. "Their continued commitment to benchmarking sustainability performance and advancing decarbonization across their portfolio reflects the importance of measuring progress and identifying opportunities for improvement in the real assets industry.”

“Consistently delivering for our customers requires disciplined execution across every part of our network,” said Bryan Verbarendse, President, Americas, Americold.“Our improved GRESB performance reflects the work our teams are doing to operate our facilities more efficiently, manage risk and strengthen the resilience of the infrastructure our customers depend on every day.”

Americold integrates sustainability into how it operates and manages its real estate portfolio. Central to that approach is the Americold Operating System (AOS), the framework that helps drive consistent execution across the company's global network. AOS establishes common standards and best practices across six areas of operations, giving facilities a shared system for improving productivity, cost, delivery, safety, quality and morale while driving more reliable and predictable performance for customers. Through AOS, site-level actions are tied to measurable performance indicators and tracked against enterprise standards, creating greater accountability and alignment across facilities.

Americold has continued to expand its capabilities to understand and manage facility performance, with more than 90% of facilities capturing real-time utility data. Energy-efficiency initiatives include 912 Energy Waste Walks conducted in 2025 and automated refrigeration controls that provide a pathway to reduce annual energy use by approximately 1.08 million kWh. These efforts help reduce waste, improve operating efficiency and strengthen long-term facility performance.

“Our improved GRESB performance reflects a continued focus on how we operate and improve our facilities,” said Brian Dunn, Senior Vice President, Facilities & Engineering and Head of Sustainability.“Greater visibility into performance, consistent standards and better data allow our teams to identify opportunities and take action that strengthens efficiency, reliability and long-term asset performance.”

GRESB is a global sustainability benchmark for real assets used by institutional investors to evaluate and compare portfolio performance. Its Real Estate Assessment evaluates both management practices and measured performance across real estate portfolios, providing a consistent framework for assessing sustainability performance and long-term resilience.

To learn more about Americold's sustainability initiatives, visit Americold Sustainability.

About Americold

Americold (NYSE: COLD) is a global leader in temperature-controlled logistics and real estate, supporting the safe, efficient movement of food worldwide. With 208 operating facilities across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and South America totaling approximately 1.2 billion refrigerated cubic feet-we connect producers, processors, distributors, and retailers. Leveraging deep industry expertise, advanced technology, and sustainable practices, Americold delivers reliable cold storage and transportation solutions that create lasting value for customers and communities.

We also have a minority interest in two joint ventures: RSA Cold Holdings Limited (the“RSA joint venture”), which operates 2 temperature-controlled warehouses in Dubai, and Americold-EQT Cold Storage Partnership, LLC (the“EQT JV”), in which we hold a 30% equity interest, which owns 12 temperature-controlled warehouse facilities in North America.

About GRESB

GRESB is the global sustainability intelligence standard for real assets and a certified B Corporation. We transform sustainability data into decision-grade intelligence that drives capital allocation and asset improvement.

Through our industry-governed standards, established benchmarks, validated data, and performance analytics, GRESB equips organizations across real asset markets to compare sustainability performance, manage risk, improve asset economics, and make more informed capital and asset decisions.

Drawing on the world's most extensive real asset sustainability dataset, covering 15+ years of validated sustainability data from more than 150,000 real assets across more than 70 markets, 41 property types and 10 infrastructure sectors, GRESB provides credible, comparable insights that put performance in context and support confident decision-making.

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Investor Relations

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