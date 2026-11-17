

No dates, no problem: KAYAK's Ask AI finds the cheapest time to fly, with live, bookable prices New updates pair conversational planning with real-time flight, hotel and rental car results, from budget-based date search to day-by-day itineraries and Starlink Wi-Fi filters

LONDON, Nov. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Describing your ideal trip is one thing. Finding options that fit, and seeing what they actually cost and booking them, is another. Today, KAYAK is rolling out 28 new and enhanced AI-powered features across its site, building on a hybrid experience that pairs conversational planning with real-time search results. Travellers can talk through their plans in Ask AI while flight, hotel and rental car results and prices update alongside the conversation, then use KAYAK's familiar filters and sorting tools to compare their options.

“AI is great at suggesting where to go, but it can sound confident even when it's out of date. That's why our AI is tied to live prices, so you can verify what it suggests before you book. When you're spending money on a trip, getting it right matters,” said Peer Bueller, CEO of KAYAK.

“Travellers shouldn't have to jump between an AI conversation and multiple travel sites to check what's accurate. KAYAK brings our deep travel partner relationships and live pricing into one experience, where results and prices update alongside the conversation. As plans take shape, travellers can see the options, weigh the trade-offs and make a more confident choice,” he added.

Pairing conversational guidance with live search results is showing promise: KAYAK's data shows travellers who engage with Ask AI are about 2.5 times as likely to book as those who don't.

Explore an Idea and See What It Costs

Travel planning often starts with a question rather than a destination and fixed dates. Since Ask AI launched earlier this year, 30% of sampled conversations included flexible or open-ended requests, such as“Find me the cheapest weekend to fly to Rome in January.” KAYAK is the first travel tool to answer that kind of question with real-time prices and bookable results.

Here's what's new:



When to fly to fit your budget. Some travel tools suggest when to go based on average prices. KAYAK takes it a step further, using the technology and data behind its Buy vs. Wait for recommendations to find promising dates, then checking live prices so you can see what's available and what it actually costs.

Turn one prompt into a trip. Build a personalised, day-by-day itinerary, then refine it through conversation while live flight, hotel and rental car results and prices update alongside it.

Keep watching the price. Set Price Alerts directly through Ask AI to track prices while plans take shape. Ask AI on mobile. Conversational planning and live results, now on iOS and Android.

Compare the Full Flight, Beyond the Fare

There's more to a flight than its price. Ask AI helps you understand what's included and then helps travellers weigh the details that matter before you book.



Know what comes with your fare. Use clickable prompts to compare basic economy and main cabin, check baggage and cancellation policies, or learn about the aircraft. Ask AI explains the details for the specific flights and fares you're viewing.

Check a route's on-time record (coming soon). Ask how often flights on a route depart on time and weigh reliability alongside price and schedule. Find flights with Starlink Wi-Fi. Want to stream or tackle your inbox in the air? Use KAYAK's new ultra-high speed wi-fi filter or Ask AI to find flights with Starlink connectivity.



Find a Stay that Fits Your Trip

Choosing the right hotel takes more than a star rating and a nightly rate. KAYAK helps you find the details and neighbourhoods that fit your trip.



Search beyond standard filters. Want a rooftop pool or reviews mentioning quiet rooms? Describe what matters, and KAYAK helps find matching hotels, even when there's no filter for it.

Get a feel for the neighbourhood. Explore updated images and AI-powered summaries to find an area where you'd like to stay. Skip repeating your preferences (coming soon). Ask AI will remember preferences you've shared, like nonstop flights or morning departures, to personalise future recommendations.



Notes to editors

About KAYAK's AI-Powered Travel Enhancements

What recent updates did KAYAK announce?

A: KAYAK is introducing 28 new and enhanced AI-powered features across its travel search experience. The updates help users find travel dates that fit their budget, create personalised itineraries, compare flight details and discover hotels and neighbourhoods that match their preferences. They build on KAYAK's hybrid approach, which brings conversational planning and live flight, hotel and rental car results together.

Can I use KAYAK's AI on my phone?

Yes. KAYAK's Ask AI is available in the KAYAK app on iOS and Android. You can plan your trip through conversation while live flight, hotel and rental car results and prices update alongside your chat.

What is KAYAK's hybrid approach to AI travel planning?

KAYAK's hybrid approach pairs conversational AI with real-time travel search and prices. Travellers can describe what they want and refine their plans through Ask AI while flight, hotel and rental car results and prices update alongside the conversation.

Can KAYAK find the cheapest time to fly without fixed travel dates?

Yes. You can ask a question like“Find me the cheapest weekend to fly to Barcelona in January.” KAYAK uses the technology and data behind its Buy vs. Wait recommendations to identify promising dates and then checks those dates for live prices to show available, bookable flights.

Does KAYAK's AI show live prices or estimates?

Both KAYAK and KAYAK's AI only show live and bookable flight, hotel and rental car prices.

Can I build a full trip on KAYAK?

Yes. With KAYAK's Ask AI, you can turn a single prompt into a personalised, day-by-day itinerary, with live flight, hotel and rental car results that populate alongside it so you know exactly how much the trip will cost as you plan it.

Can I change my plans in the chat and see updated prices as I go?

Yes. Refine your trip through conversation, and live flight, hotel and rental car results and prices update alongside it.

Can KAYAK find hotels with specific features, like a rooftop pool or quiet rooms?

Yes. Describe what matters to you, such as a rooftop pool or reviews mentioning quiet rooms. KAYAK helps find matching hotels, even when there isn't a standard filter for that preference.

Can KAYAK help me choose which neighbourhood to stay in?

Yes. Updated images and AI-powered neighbourhood summaries help you get a feel for an area so you can easily decide where you'd like to stay.

Can KAYAK tell me whether a fare includes baggage or allows cancellations?

Yes. Ask AI explains baggage and cancellation policies for the specific flights and fares you're viewing, helping you understand what's included before you book.

How do I find flights with Starlink Wi-Fi?

Use KAYAK's new ultra-high-speed Wi-Fi filter or Ask AI to find flights with Starlink connectivity.

About KAYAK

KAYAK, part of Booking Holdings (NASDAQ: BKNG), is a leading travel search engine. With billions of queries across our platforms, we help people compare hundreds of options at once - from airlines and hotels to online travel agencies - to find their perfect flight, stay, rental car and vacation package. Trusted by millions of travellers, the KAYAK app makes travel planning seamless on iOS and Android, and we also support business travellers with our corporate travel solution.

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