MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Upstream leader brings more than 40 years of exploration and production experience as operators turn emissions data into operational and financial decisions

Bozeman, MONTANA, Nov. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bridger Photonics (“Bridger”), the global leader in methane emissions detection and intelligence, today announced Bruce Niemeyer has joined its Board of Directors. Niemeyer brings more than 40 years of energy industry leadership, spanning field operations, corporate strategy and energy policy.







Bridger Photonics Appoints Bruce Niemeyer to Board of Directors

At Chevron, he led the company's Western Hemisphere upstream business as President, Americas Exploration and Production, which included some of the world's most dynamic oil and natural gas basins. He also served as Corporate Vice President, Strategy and Sustainability. Earlier, he led Chevron's Midcontinent and Appalachian/Michigan business units. He began his career at Atlantic Richfield (ARCO), where he held several leadership roles, including President of ARCO Environmental Remediation, LLC. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Petroleum Engineering from the Colorado School of Mines.

“Bruce has had a phenomenal career leading the capital, operational and strategic decisions our customers make every day,” said Ben Little, CEO of Bridger Photonics.“He understands that emissions performance and operational performance are the same conversation, and that the operators who treat methane data as business intelligence will lead the industry. His perspective will be invaluable as we help operators put that data to work.”

“Over my career, I've watched the industry move from estimating emissions to measuring them. Measurement is what turns methane from a reporting obligation into an operating advantage: safer field operations, less product lost and better decisions about where to spend capital,” said Niemeyer.“Bridger has built the data and the operator trust to lead that shift, and I'm excited to join the board and help the team bring that intelligence to more operators around the world.”

Niemeyer joins Bridger's board during a year of significant growth for the company, whose technology is used by all 10 of the largest natural gas producers in the Lower 48. In 2026, Bridger launched Bridger Command TM, an interactive emissions management platform, and Bridger Benchmarking, a peer comparison product built on source-level methane measurement; received New Mexico approval for its aerial technology as an alternative to required leak detection and repair (LDAR) surveys; and partnered with Cleanaway to measure methane emissions across its Australian landfill sites.

About Bridger Photonics

Bridger delivers trusted emissions intelligence that helps energy operators make faster, more confident decisions. Proven in oil and gas and relied on by leading operators worldwide, our solutions provide year-round, portfolio-wide visibility to reduce emissions, improve operational efficiency, and keep more product in the pipe. By combining comprehensive emissions measurement and actionable intelligence, operators can prioritize maintenance, reduce product loss, recover value, and continuously improve performance across every asset, location, and season. Trusted by companies including ExxonMobil, Chevron, Phillips 66, and many others, Bridger is helping operators transform emissions data into operational excellence. Explore our solutions or connect with our team to learn how emissions intelligence can support your operations.

Press Inquiries

Tessa Wuertz

tessa.wuertz [at] bridgerphotonics.com

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Danielle Nuzzo

Dotted Line Communications

danielle [at] dottedlinecomm.com