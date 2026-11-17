US Introduces New Restrictions on Remote Access to Advanced AI Chips
(MENAFN) The United States has introduced tighter controls on remote access to sophisticated artificial intelligence processors and computing servers through an interim final rule issued by the Commerce Department.
The Bureau of Industry and Security said the new measure was prepared under the supervision of the Treasury Department and the National Security Council to prevent foreign entities from bypassing American export restrictions by using data centers located in third countries.
The regulations extend existing technology safeguards to remote computing services, bringing them in line with controls governing the physical export of advanced hardware.
Nvidia, one of the world's leading manufacturers of advanced AI processors, has remained at the center of discussions surrounding Washington's efforts to limit China's access to high-performance computing technology.
Chinese businesses have increasingly explored alternative ways to obtain computing capacity by accessing advanced processors hosted in data centers outside China. This arrangement allows them to use the technology remotely without physically importing the restricted equipment.
Previous reports suggested that the proposed restrictions could extend to Nvidia's Blackwell-series processors as well as more powerful chips. However, those reports emerged before the US government formally announced the new measure on Sunday.
The latest decision follows an announcement by the Commerce Department in May 2025 that it planned to withdraw the Biden administration's AI Diffusion Rule and introduce a replacement regulatory framework.
During that announcement, the department directed enforcement personnel to suspend implementation of the previous administration's regulations, arguing that the framework would place unnecessary burdens on businesses and damage relationships with US allies and partnersIntroduces New Restrictions on Remote Access to Advanced AI Chips
The Bureau of Industry and Security said the new measure was prepared under the supervision of the Treasury Department and the National Security Council to prevent foreign entities from bypassing American export restrictions by using data centers located in third countries.
The regulations extend existing technology safeguards to remote computing services, bringing them in line with controls governing the physical export of advanced hardware.
Nvidia, one of the world's leading manufacturers of advanced AI processors, has remained at the center of discussions surrounding Washington's efforts to limit China's access to high-performance computing technology.
Chinese businesses have increasingly explored alternative ways to obtain computing capacity by accessing advanced processors hosted in data centers outside China. This arrangement allows them to use the technology remotely without physically importing the restricted equipment.
Previous reports suggested that the proposed restrictions could extend to Nvidia's Blackwell-series processors as well as more powerful chips. However, those reports emerged before the US government formally announced the new measure on Sunday.
The latest decision follows an announcement by the Commerce Department in May 2025 that it planned to withdraw the Biden administration's AI Diffusion Rule and introduce a replacement regulatory framework.
During that announcement, the department directed enforcement personnel to suspend implementation of the previous administration's regulations, arguing that the framework would place unnecessary burdens on businesses and damage relationships with US allies and partnersIntroduces New Restrictions on Remote Access to Advanced AI Chips
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