Here and Now manga-side cover

Here and Now regular comics cover

An interior page from the manga story, I'm a Human Being Too!

Available now in the UK and for Pre-Order in the USA and Canada, featuring the final painting by manga legend Ebisu Yoshikazu - himself living with dementia.

- Karin Diamond, Artistic Director of Re-LiveCARDIFF, WALES, November 17, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Welsh arts-in-health charity Re-Live announces Here and Now, a life story comic co-created with people living with dementia and their families in Wales and Japan. Published in three separate editions – English, Welsh (Yma Nawr) and Japanese (今、ここに立つ) – it is now on sale in UK and European comic shops, and available to pre-order from comic shops in the United States and Canada, with a final order cut-off of 21 December 2026 and release on 27 January 2027.Manga and Western Comics Meet.The comic is a flip-book with two covers. One side reads left to right, in the traditional Western style; then, when you turn it over to the other side, it reads right to left, as manga does. Two covers, two countries, two reading directions. Together, the four stories invite readers into the lives of people living with dementia and their families in Wales and Japan.On the Japanese-facing cover is the final painting by Ebisu Yoshikazu – one of the originators of Japan's heta-uma ("bad, but good") art movement, a contributor to the legendary manga anthology Garo since the 1970s, published in English by London's Breakdown Press (The Pits of Hell, I Wish I Was Stupid), and for years a much-loved face on Japanese primetime television.Now in his eighties and living with dementia, Ebisu-sensei and his family gave permission for the painting, titled Relieved (ほっとした), to be used for the comic. Welsh illustrator Jonathan Edwards has painted two of the comic's storytellers, Mr. and Mrs. Sato, standing before Ebisu-sensei's painting in a gallery. For Ebisu, an artist who has spent his life telling stories in pictures, it is a powerful statement that an artist can go on expressing themselves while living with dementia.The book brings together some of the most exciting names in alternative manga and Western comics. Tokyo mangaka, Kawakatsu Tokushige (Tokyo Blues; The Cursed Body, Glacier Bay Books), fresh from his first US tour, drew Dream Again, and hand-lettered both Welsh stories into Japanese. Yuki Monou (My Pink is Overflowing) drew I'm a Human Being Too! The English translation is by Ryan Holmberg, a leading scholar and translator of Japanese alternative manga, and the logo in all three languages was designed by New York letterer Jared K Fletcher, whose logo work includes Wonder Woman and X-Men. The two Welsh stories are drawn by Matt Beese and Archie McKenzie, with covers by Welsh illustrator Jonathan Edwards and Swansea artist Sok.Ordinary Lives, Extraordinary Stories.Here and Now is Re-Live's third life story comic, following two issues of Coming Home, which shared the mental health stories of military veterans and are now used by veterans' services across the UK and internationally. Broken Frontier called Coming Home issue 1 "creatively daring, admirably moral, and consciousness-raising." Here and Now builds on that work. Two of its four stories come from Wales and two from Japan. Each is shared by a person living with dementia or a family member, and each is drawn by a different artist."Superheroes in comics often lead double lives: ordinary one minute, extraordinary the next," says Karin Diamond, Artistic Director of Re-Live. "The people in Here and Now live ordinary lives, and they found the courage to share their extraordinary stories about dementia in a comic, so that others facing the same challenges know they're not alone."Dr Yukimi Uchide, Chair of Tenjin-kai Social Welfare Foundation, Re-Live's partner on the project, who tells her own story in I'm a Human Being Too!, says: "We realised that the humour, humanity, and surprising moments we encounter every day in our lives alongside people with dementia might be expressed and shared through comics."Diamond adds: "More than 57 million people around the world are living with dementia. Behind every one of them are family members and carers, and their experiences are rarely shared. There's still a stigma. We want these stories to reach people, in comic shops, libraries and dementia services."Fifteen Years in the Making.Here and Now is Re-Live's first international manga collaboration, made with Tenjin-kai, a dementia care organisation in Ofunato, northern Japan, as part of the Wales–Japan 2025 Culture Programme. Karin Diamond first travelled to Ofunato in 2011 on a Churchill Fellowship to study with Dr Uchide, whose relationship-centred approach to care went on to shape Re-Live's theatre with people living with dementia and its training for more than 5,000 care workers across Wales and beyond."It's been so exciting to work with Dr Uchide and Tenjin-kai on this comic," says Diamond. "Our earlier comics showed us how far a story can travel. Making our next one with Japan, with its great manga tradition, felt absolutely right.""I hope that, by reading this comic, more people will deepen their understanding of those living with dementia and grow kinder not only towards them, but towards all people," says Dr Uchide. "If that happens, perhaps our communities can become gentler, brighter, and more welcoming places for everyone."Availability and Pre-Ordering.Here and Now is 44 pages of story in full colour, and retails for $6.99 in the US or £5.00 in the UK. In the UK and Europe it goes on sale on Wednesday 11 November via Diamond Comic Distributors (order code SEP262089). In the United States and Canada it can be pre-ordered now through Lunar Distribution via Massive Indies (order code 1126MP0956), with a final order cut-off of 21 December 2026, for release on 27 January 2027. Copies are also available directly from Re-Live at at any time.

Chris Thompson

Chris Thompson

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Here and Now: True Stories Of Dementia Told in Manga and Western Comics – a new flipbook from Welsh Arts Charity Re-Live News Provided By Chris Thompson November 17, 2026, 12:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, International Organizations, World & Regional



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