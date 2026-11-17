Three Angles of the Jacob & Co Epic SF24 on Auction

FREDERICK, MD, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- PropertyRoom, the leading online police auction platform, is hosting the online auction of a Jacob & Co 18kt Gold Epic Tourbillon Watch! The auction will start at just $1 and have a reserve that's less than half of the suggested value. This piece is in working condition, has a 18kt rose gold case that measures 45mm, with a blue leather band that looks to be in good condition.This watch has been appraised by the Jacob & Co team and evaluated by their own Certified Gemologist - AGS/GIA! With this auction, the timepiece will come with the box and the paperwork stating the value of the piece. Interested parties can register an account for free before the auction begins on November 23rd at 9 a.m. Eastern Time. Bidding will begin to close on December 1st at 6 p.m. Eastern Time, just in time to receive this piece before Christmas.Preview the auction here:“We always have luxury watches on PropertyRoom, but Jacob & Co is a step above the rest! This Epic SF24 Tourbillon Watch is unique and will be a statement piece for those looking to command a room,” states Aaron Thompson, CEO.About PropertyRoomPropertyRoom makes it remarkably easy for our 4,400+ clients to manage and sell surplus assets. We streamline the entire auction process on a client's behalf and deliver to the winning bidder. There is always a unique deal to be found, with hundreds of new auction listings added daily. Top categories include jewelry, watches, collectible coins, and consumer electronics along with cars, trucks, heavy equipment, and firearms through their secondary website, eGunner. Working with law enforcement agencies, municipal surplus departments, state/county fleet programs, airports and even museums, PropertyRoom has generated and distributed millions of dollars to local communities nationwide.

Rachael Wood

PropertyRoom

+1 240-651-6925

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Exclusive Jacob & Co Epic SF24 Tourbillon Coming to Auction on PropertyRoom News Provided By PropertyRoom November 17, 2026, 12:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Amusement, Gaming & Casino, Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle



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