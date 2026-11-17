"La Magie du Normal: Espoir, Amour, et Au-delà," by Dr. Maky Zanganeh, published by Forbes Books, is now available.

Forbes Books, publisher of "La Magie du Normal: Espoir, Amour, et Au-delà," by Dr. Maky Zanganeh.

Dr. Maky Zanganeh's "La Magie du Normal" offers French-speaking readers facing illness and crisis a story of resilience, faith and hope.

- Dr. Maky ZanganehNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- For anyone whose life has been interrupted by illness or global crisis, the hardest loss is often the ordinary rhythm of daily life. In her new book, "La Magie du Normal: Espoir, Amour, et Au-delà," biotech executive Dr. Maky Zanganeh shares that journey in French, the language of the country where she studied, built her first business and later faced her own cancer diagnosis. The French edition of "The Magic of Normal: Hope, Love, and Beyond," first published in English in January 2025, is published by Forbes Books and distributed by Simon & Schuster, and the book is now available through national and independent book retailers.Zanganeh argues that the "normal" life most people take for granted is a kind of magic, and that its value becomes clear only when it is taken away. She saw that truth among the patients she met at MD Anderson Cancer Center while her father fought two aggressive blood cancers, and she lived it herself when she was diagnosed with breast cancer in December 2019 and went through treatment as COVID-19 shut down the world."Every patient I met wanted the same thing: to find their normal life again," Zanganeh said. "France is where I became a dentist, where I learned business and where my sister found my cancer just before Christmas. Publishing this book in French brings the story back to where so much of it began."The book traces a life lived across four countries. Zanganeh recalls growing up in Tehran through the 1979 revolution and the Iran-Iraq War, rebuilding her life as a teenager in Germany and earning her doctorate in dental surgery in Strasbourg. It was in Strasbourg that she joined Computer Motion, a pioneer in surgical robotics, and helped make Operation Lindbergh possible, the 2001 transatlantic surgery in which Professor Jacques Marescaux operated from New York on a patient in Strasbourg.Zanganeh also takes readers inside the turnaround of Pharmacyclics, the biotech company that developed the blood cancer drug Imbruvica and was acquired by AbbVie for $21 billion in 2015. She pairs that story with her most personal chapters, including her own months of chemotherapy and radiation, and her father's final days at a hospital in Strasbourg in 2022.Drawing on more than two decades in medical technology, biotechnology and oncology, Zanganeh writes as both an industry leader and a patient. She knows what it takes to bring a new treatment to market, and she knows what a patient feels in the infusion chair, which gives readers a rare view from both sides of cancer care.Throughout the book, Zanganeh challenges the assumption that hardship must define the people who live through it. Her message, shaped by a Persian proverb she shares in the dedication, is that great hope hides inside despair and that daylight waits at the end of the darkest night.Written for patients, families, caregivers and anyone whose life has been upended by illness or crisis, "La Magie du Normal" offers French-speaking readers a reminder that they are not alone and that the simple, normal moments of life are worth fighting for.About Dr. Maky ZanganehDr. Maky Zanganeh is the author of "The Magic of Normal: Hope, Love, and Beyond" (Forbes Books, 2025) and its French edition, "La Magie du Normal: Espoir, Amour, et Au-delà" (Forbes Books, 2026). She is co-CEO of Summit Therapeutics and founder and CEO of Maky Zanganeh & Associates. As chief operating officer of Pharmacyclics, she helped bring the blood cancer drug Imbruvica to patients before the company's acquisition by AbbVie. Earlier, she led Computer Motion's operations in Europe, the Middle East and Africa. She has been recognized as a Chevalier of France's Légion d'honneur, one of the nation's highest distinctions, and was named by Forbes among America's self-made female billionaires. She was also recognized as a Fierce Biotech“Top Woman in Biotech” and an Ernst & Young“Entrepreneur of the Year” finalist in 2013. A passionate advocate for women in science and leadership, she has been an honored speaker at the United Nations in both 2022 and 2026 in recognition of the International Day of Women and Girls in Science. A breast cancer survivor, she holds a doctorate in dental surgery from Université Louis Pasteur and an MBA from Schiller International University, and speaks four languages.About Forbes BooksForbes Books is the exclusive book publisher of Forbes. Forbes Books identifies and selects authors who are game changers and thought leaders in their fields. They are people who recognize how publishing a book can elevate their message and inspire audiences to better themselves and the world around them. Since its launch in 2016, Forbes Books has grown into the premier independent business book publisher.

Shandi Thompson

Advantage | The Authority Company

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Biotech Leader Brings Her Story of Surviving Cancer and the Pandemic Back to France, Where Her Career Began News Provided By Advantage Media November 17, 2026, 12:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry



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