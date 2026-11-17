The Power of Asking Book Cover

Haydee Acebo, author of The Power of Asking

Bilingual TEDx speaker Haydeé Acebo's ASK Code gives people who carry everything alone a way to finally let others in

- Haydee AceboRENO, NV, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- At a time when 42% of U.S. workers say they are embarrassed to ask colleagues for help with new technology, bilingual TEDx speaker and HR executive Haydeé Acebo is making the case that asking is an act of courage with the English release of her new book, The Power of Asking: How Letting People In Changed Everything.“I knew how to show up for other people. I had to learn how to let them show up for me,” says author Haydee Acebo.“When I decided to take on Lake Tahoe, I started with one phone call to a coach. That one call showed me what can happen when you give someone the chance to help. I wrote this book for anyone who's used to saying 'I've got it' when what they really want to say is 'Can you help me?'”Part memoir and part practical guide, the book opens in March 2020, when Acebo lost a close friend to COVID-19, her dog Duke and the woman who helped raise her children, all in a single week. To honor them, she set out to swim the 21-mile length of Lake Tahoe without a wetsuit, dedicating each mile to a cause, from mental health to human trafficking. One call to a coach grew into a team of sponsors, supporters and strangers. Smoke from the Caldor Fire cut her first attempt short, and a 2025 seizure later ended her long-distance swimming, but the lesson stayed: most people want to help. They are just waiting to be asked. The book explores:Why asking feels so hard: Research cited in the book shows children start linking asking for help with looking incompetent by age 7 or 8, a lesson many adults carry into work.The ASK Code: Acebo's three steps, Acknowledge, Share and Keep Asking, for turning one hard request into a lasting habit.Learning to survive alone: How immigrant roots, caretaker roles and high-achieving careers teach people to go it alone, drawn from Acebo's own move from Ecuador.What to say when you don't know what to say: Practical steps for making a clear ask at home and at work.Building a trusted circle: How to identify the people you can call without hesitation, before a crisis hits.Go first: How leaders and parents can model asking so the people around them feel safe to do the same.“Think about the person everyone goes to for answers at work. Where does that person go when they need help?” says Acebo.“That's a question I think about a lot as an HR leader. A manager can start by asking, 'What's taking more time than you expected, and where can I help?' It gives someone a chance to talk about what they're carrying while there's still time to do something about it.”The Power of Asking follows the September launch of the Spanish-language edition, El Poder de Pedir, celebrated at the InterContinental at Doral in Miami. The English edition is available in hardcover, paperback and eBook through haydeeacebo and Amazon.ABOUT HAYDEÉ ACEBO AND THE POWER OF ASKING:Haydeé Acebo was born in Ecuador and has more than 20 years of experience in human resources, executive leadership and workplace wellbeing. A two-time TEDx speaker, mental health advocate and open water swimmer, she swam 10.6 miles across Lake Tahoe without a wetsuit and has appeared on NBC, ABC, CBS and FOX. She delivers keynotes in English and Spanish and is producing a documentary on people transformed by asking for help.The Power of Asking: How Letting People In Changed Everything is a guide to asking for help with courage at home and at work. Follow Haydeé on Instagram and YouTube or learn more at haydeeacebo.

Lauren Cobello

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Too Proud to Need Help? 'The Power of Asking' Says That's the Problem News Provided By Leverage with Media PR November 17, 2026, 12:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Human Rights, World & Regional



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