NikoHealth

Built-in route planning and dispatch solution for DME providers earns top honor in operations management software category

- Michael Kutsak, CEO of NikoHealthMIDDLETOWN TOWNSHIP, NJ, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- NikoHealth, a cloud-based software platform for home medical equipment and durable medical equipment (HME/DME) providers, today announced that NikoGo, its route planning, dispatching and delivery management solution, won gold in the HME & DME Operations Management Software category of the inaugural HME Business Product of the Year Awards.NikoGo was recognized Nov. 2 in the awards program, presented by Arrowfly and HME Business, which honors products, solutions and technologies that improve quality of life, care, safety and operational effectiveness across the HME industry. Winners were chosen by HME Business subscribers.For DME providers, getting equipment to a patient's doorstep means coordinating orders, drivers, inventory and documentation. When that work depends on spreadsheets, duplicate data entry and disconnected tools, delays can carry past the delivery and into billing. NikoGo is built natively into the NikoHealth platform, bringing these steps into one connected, HIPAA-compliant workflow. Office staff and drivers can see the same information from order creation through delivery completion.“Delivery is a critical link between serving the patient and getting paid, but too often that link is held together by manual processes and disconnected systems,” said Michael Kutsak, CEO of NikoHealth.“We built NikoGo to give providers a simpler way to manage that entire process within the platform they already use. Having HME Business recognize NikoGo makes this award especially meaningful, because it reflects the priorities of the industry we serve.”NikoGo's capabilities include:. Automated route planning and optimization: Build efficient routes using dynamic territories and delivery zones that reflect the provider's service coverage..Centralized dispatch and visibility: Manage delivery teams, track live activity, and oversee unlimited zones, routes, and stops from one dashboard..A connected mobile app: Give drivers access to real-time route updates and tools to capture digital signatures, photos, and delivery documentation while keeping inventory and delivery activity connected..Delivery documentation that supports billing: Capture proof of delivery in real time to help turn completed deliveries into faster, more accurate billing..One platform. One login. One workflow: Manage delivery operations directly within NikoHealth, without additional usernames or separate portals, while reducing reliance on spreadsheets and duplicate data entry.By connecting delivery activity with the broader operational workflow, NikoGo gives providers greater control over daily execution and helps reduce the administrative work between completing a delivery and preparing it for billing.To learn more about NikoGo or request a demonstration, visit View the award winners at href="" rel="external nofollow" hme-business/winner.About NikoHealthNikoHealth is a cloud-based software platform for HME/DME providers. Its connected platform brings together workflows across order intake, inventory, delivery, and billing, helping providers streamline operations and support patient service. Learn more at .

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NikoGo | DME Delivery, Routing, and Dispatching Software by NikoHealth

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NikoHealth's NikoGo wins gold in HME Business Product of the Year Awards News Provided By NikoHealth November 17, 2026, 12:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry



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