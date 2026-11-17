Traverse Awards Ceremony

Georgetown/Scott County Tourism wins Gold, Silver and Bronze at the 2026 Kentucky Travel Industry Association Traverse Awards.

- Lori SaundersGEORGETOWN, KY, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The Georgetown/Scott County Tourism Commission (GSCTC) is celebrating three major wins at the 2026 Traverse Awards for Excellence in Kentucky Tourism, presented by the Kentucky Travel Industry Association (KTIA). Bringing home Gold, Silver and Bronze honors, GSCTC was recognized for its creativity, marketing efforts and continued commitment to showcasing Georgetown and Scott County.The annual Traverse Awards recognize outstanding achievements in Kentucky's travel and tourism industry, celebrating the creativity, innovation and dedication that help communities across the Commonwealth share their stories and attract visitors. Entries are evaluated by a panel of out-of-state tourism industry experts based on criteria including concept, creativity, results and impact.Georgetown/Scott County Tourism received awards for three initiatives that reflect the organization's passion for creative marketing, innovative storytelling and promoting Georgetown/Scott County as a destination worth discovering. Recognized projects included the Elijah Craig - Bourbon Genesis Commemorative Bottle Set, the Birthplace of Bourbon – Bourbon Genesis campaign, and Georgetown Unfolded: Pop-up Cards. Each initiative offers a unique way to share Georgetown's history, its connection to Elijah Craig, its significant place in Kentucky's bourbon heritage and the many stories that make our community special."We are incredibly honored to once again be recognized among Kentucky's outstanding tourism organizations," said Lori Saunders, Executive Director of the Georgetown/Scott County Tourism Commission. "Our team may be small, but we have big ideas and an even bigger passion for our community. These awards reflect the hard work, creativity and dedication that go into sharing Georgetown and Scott County's unique story with visitors from near and far."From celebrating Georgetown's place in bourbon history as the Birthplace of Bourbon to creating fresh, engaging ways to introduce visitors to the community, each project demonstrates GSCTC's continued efforts to tell Georgetown and Scott County's story in meaningful and memorable ways. These initiatives are made possible through a combination of creative thinking, collaboration and a deep appreciation for the community's history, character and unique experiences."These awards are not just a reflection of our team's efforts, but of the incredible community we have the privilege of representing," added Saunders. "We are grateful to our Tourism Commission, our partners and everyone who helps us showcase all that Georgetown and Scott County have to offer. We love what we do, and we love where we do it."The Kentucky Travel Industry Association represents and serves all segments of Kentucky's tourism industry through advocacy, education, information and business development opportunities. The organization also works to promote awareness of tourism's economic impact and its contributions to communities across the Commonwealth.###About Georgetown/Scott County TourismBirthplace of Bourbon. Kentucky's Horse Headquarters. Georgetown is both of these, and more. Sitting amid Horse Country, Kentucky's fastest-growing city is home to horse-centric attractions and events, including the Kentucky Horse Park, Old Friends Thoroughbred Retirement Farm, Kentucky Three Day Event, Festival of the Horse, and the National Horse Show. Its beautifully preserved Victorian-era downtown has dozens of locally owned shops, galleries and restaurants.“Only here” attractions: Yuko-en Japanese-style strolling garden and Heirlooms & Gretchen's authentic stained-glass shop. Outdoor adventure: Elkhorn Creek; Skullbuster Mountain Bike Trail; Kentucky Proud family-fun and u-pick farms. Historical sites: Ward Hall Greek Revival Mansion Tour; Scott County/Georgetown Museum; 1917 Rosenwald School. Accommodations: 60+ unique stays, 20 brand name chain hotels, two campgrounds.Learn more at or follow Georgetown/Scott County Tourism at .

Lori Saunders

Georgetown/Scott County Tourism

Visit us on social media:

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Georgetown/Scott County Tourism Celebrate Three Wins at 2026 KTIA Traverse Awards News Provided By Georgetown/Scott County Tourism November 17, 2026, 12:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR, Travel & Tourism Industry



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.