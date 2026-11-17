Vanguard Attorneys Best Law Firms 2027

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Vanguard Attorneys Earns Three Regional Rankings in 2027 Best Law Firms®

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Vanguard Attorneys has been recognized in the 2027 edition of Best Law Firms, earning three regional rankings in Tampa for its work in personal injury litigation and insurance law.The firm received the following distinctions:Regional Tier 2 – Tampa- Litigation – Insurance- Personal Injury Litigation – PlaintiffsRegional Tier 3 – Tampa- Insurance LawNow in its 17th edition, Best Law Firmsrecognizes law firms across the country for their professional excellence. Rankings are determined through an evaluation process that includes client feedback, peer recommendations, and assessments of each firm's legal experience and capabilities.About Vanguard AttorneysVanguard Attorneys is a Tampa-based personal injury law firm representing individuals and families injured as a result of others' negligence. Led by Managing Attorney Karina Perez Ilić, the firm handles car accidents, premises liability, workplace accidents, wrongful death, and other personal injury matters. Vanguard Attorneys is committed to providing responsive, personalized representation while pursuing maximum compensation for its clients.For more information, visit .

Vinny Dolan

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Vanguard Attorneys Recognized in 2027 Best Law Firms® Rankings News Provided By Vanguard Attorneys November 17, 2026, 12:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Law



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